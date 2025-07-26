403
Lunchtime Concert Featured On International Friendship Day At The Scientology Information Center
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In celebration of International Friendship Day, the Scientology Information Center at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater, invites the community to enjoy a free concert in its historic building on Wednesday July 30th from noon to 1:00 p.m.
The Manager of the Center, Pat Harney said,“We share the purpose of the UN's International Day of Friendship which the UN General Assembly proclaimed in 2011 'with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.'”
Harney continued,“In that spirit, we invite our neighbors and friends to bring your lunch to the Scientology Information Center at the corner of Cleveland and Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater to enjoy music, ambiance and friendship.”
Harney also said,“The founder of the Scientology religion, L. Ron Hubbard, once said, 'A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.' That is the goal of this event and all that we do at the Scientology Information Center – by providing information and hosting community events - to bring us together and build a better society for all of us.”
For more information on the Center's International Day of Friendship event and other upcoming events as well as the Scientology Information Center, please contact Ms. Harney at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at .... For more information about the Church of Scientology, please go to or
About the Scientology Information Center
Inside the Scientology Information Center, designed as an open-door informational meeting spot, Clearwater residents and visitors to the city's downtown will discover information displays containing some 400 documentary videos. These videos include the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology and the ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups. For more information about the Church of Scientology, go to or
