Wpmozo Unveils Wishlist Lite Plugin To Enhance Customer Engagement In Woocommerce Stores
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur, July 25, 2025 – Elicus, a WordPress plugin development company, has officially launched WPMozo Wishlist Lite for WooCommerce, a new free plugin designed to improve the customer experience on e-commerce websites powered by WooCommerce.
This lightweight plugin enables online shoppers to create wishlists with ease, helping them revisit and purchase their saved items at a later stage. Developed with performance in mind, the plugin works seamlessly across a wide range of WooCommerce-based stores and adapts smoothly with most WordPress themes.
The plugin offers key features such as compatibility for both guest and logged-in users, customizable wishlist buttons, and smooth integration with existing store designs. It focuses on simplifying the buyer journey by giving users the ability to track products of interest without disrupting the shopping flow.
Unlike many wishlist tools that are often locked behind paywalls, WPMozo Wishlist Lite provides essential functionality for store owners without any financial investment. With the increasing importance of user experience in driving sales and customer loyalty, this release addresses a pressing need for small to mid-sized businesses looking to enhance their WooCommerce stores.
“This tool encourages users to engage more deeply with the store,” said a spokesperson from Elicus.“By giving customers the ability to bookmark items, it indirectly influences return visits and conversion rates.”
The plugin is currently available for download from the official WordPress plugin repository and the WPMozo website. It is a part of the broader WPMozo plugin suite, which focuses on delivering lightweight, modular tools tailored for Elementor and WooCommerce users.
Elicus has confirmed ongoing development for future enhancements to the Wishlist Lite version, while encouraging store owners to explore the full version for additional features. The plugin is expected to benefit both developers and online retailers seeking to build better customer engagement.
Company :-Elicus
User :- Pushpendra Chouhan
Email :...
Phone :-09462042136
