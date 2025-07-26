403
Sandeep Marwah Releases E-Magazine And Coffee Table Book By Educacio World Honoured For AAFT's Global Contribution To Education
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – In a significant step towards celebrating excellence in global education, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University, had the distinguished honour of releasing the first copy of“100 Global Educators' E-Magazine” and the E-Coffee Table Book titled“Meri Pehchaan”, curated by Educacio World, at a prestigious seminar attended by eminent educationists from across the globe.
The event, organised by Educacio World, a social initiative dedicated to promoting educational growth and excellence in India, served as a platform to showcase and celebrate the work of renowned educators from various countries. The launch ceremony was marked by the presence of thought leaders, academic innovators, and institutional heads who came together to discuss transformative ideas in global learning.
“I am deeply honoured to unveil these remarkable publications that bring to light the inspiring journeys of global educators. It is equally humbling to be recognised by Educacio World for the contributions made by AAFT in nurturing world-class talent and promoting creative education at an international level,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah during his keynote address.
AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television), under the visionary leadership of Dr. Marwah, has set new benchmarks in media, arts, and skill-based education. With a legacy of over three decades and students from more than 145 countries, AAFT continues to lead the way in innovative, interdisciplinary learning.
Ms. Fareen Khan, the driving force behind Educacio World, extended heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their support and valuable suggestions.“These two publications are just the beginning of a larger vision-to connect educators globally and honour those who are shaping the future of learning with passion and purpose,” she stated.
The event concluded with enthusiastic exchanges between global participants, laying the groundwork for future collaborations and educational projects.
