403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates International Widows' Day At India International Centre
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2025: Renowned media personality and educationist Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, had the distinct honour of inaugurating the International Widows' Day event organized at the India International Centre, New Delhi. The day is globally recognized and was originally declared by Lord Raj Loomba to bring attention to the plight and rights of widows around the world.
The prestigious event was held under the Chairmanship of Ms. Smriti Irani, Former Union Cabinet Minister, Vice President of The Loomba Foundation, and Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity & Equality. The occasion witnessed the participation of several eminent leaders from government, international organizations, and civil society.
While lighting the ceremonial lamp, Dr. Sandeep Marwah delivered an inspiring message emphasizing women's empowerment as a central pillar of his institutions.“At Marwah Studios and AAFT, women's empowerment is not just a concept-it is a commitment. From our student community to faculty and staff, we ensure equal opportunities, leadership roles, and a nurturing environment that allows women to thrive and lead,” said Dr. Marwah.
The event brought together a distinguished panel of speakers, including: Mrs. Sunita Dwivedi, President, Army Women's Welfare Association, Ms. Smriti Irani, Vice President, The Loomba Foundation, Ms. Sally Taylor, Minister Counsellor – Development, Climate, Science and Technology, British High Commission, Ms. Kanta Singh, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women India ad Ms. Chhavi Moodgal, Founding CEO, IIMA Endowment Fund & Advisor to IIM Calcutta Endowment.
Together, the speakers highlighted the urgent need for legal, social, and economic reforms to uplift widows and ensure their dignity, security, and rightful place in society.
The program was a resounding call for solidarity and action, reminding everyone of the collective responsibility to eliminate discrimination and empower widows with access to education, livelihood, and equal rights.
The prestigious event was held under the Chairmanship of Ms. Smriti Irani, Former Union Cabinet Minister, Vice President of The Loomba Foundation, and Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity & Equality. The occasion witnessed the participation of several eminent leaders from government, international organizations, and civil society.
While lighting the ceremonial lamp, Dr. Sandeep Marwah delivered an inspiring message emphasizing women's empowerment as a central pillar of his institutions.“At Marwah Studios and AAFT, women's empowerment is not just a concept-it is a commitment. From our student community to faculty and staff, we ensure equal opportunities, leadership roles, and a nurturing environment that allows women to thrive and lead,” said Dr. Marwah.
The event brought together a distinguished panel of speakers, including: Mrs. Sunita Dwivedi, President, Army Women's Welfare Association, Ms. Smriti Irani, Vice President, The Loomba Foundation, Ms. Sally Taylor, Minister Counsellor – Development, Climate, Science and Technology, British High Commission, Ms. Kanta Singh, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women India ad Ms. Chhavi Moodgal, Founding CEO, IIMA Endowment Fund & Advisor to IIM Calcutta Endowment.
Together, the speakers highlighted the urgent need for legal, social, and economic reforms to uplift widows and ensure their dignity, security, and rightful place in society.
The program was a resounding call for solidarity and action, reminding everyone of the collective responsibility to eliminate discrimination and empower widows with access to education, livelihood, and equal rights.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment