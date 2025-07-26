Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates International Widows' Day At India International Centre

Dr. Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates International Widows' Day At India International Centre


2025-07-26 05:27:15
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2025: Renowned media personality and educationist Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, had the distinct honour of inaugurating the International Widows' Day event organized at the India International Centre, New Delhi. The day is globally recognized and was originally declared by Lord Raj Loomba to bring attention to the plight and rights of widows around the world.

The prestigious event was held under the Chairmanship of Ms. Smriti Irani, Former Union Cabinet Minister, Vice President of The Loomba Foundation, and Chairperson of the Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity & Equality. The occasion witnessed the participation of several eminent leaders from government, international organizations, and civil society.

While lighting the ceremonial lamp, Dr. Sandeep Marwah delivered an inspiring message emphasizing women's empowerment as a central pillar of his institutions.“At Marwah Studios and AAFT, women's empowerment is not just a concept-it is a commitment. From our student community to faculty and staff, we ensure equal opportunities, leadership roles, and a nurturing environment that allows women to thrive and lead,” said Dr. Marwah.

The event brought together a distinguished panel of speakers, including: Mrs. Sunita Dwivedi, President, Army Women's Welfare Association, Ms. Smriti Irani, Vice President, The Loomba Foundation, Ms. Sally Taylor, Minister Counsellor – Development, Climate, Science and Technology, British High Commission, Ms. Kanta Singh, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women India ad Ms. Chhavi Moodgal, Founding CEO, IIMA Endowment Fund & Advisor to IIM Calcutta Endowment.

Together, the speakers highlighted the urgent need for legal, social, and economic reforms to uplift widows and ensure their dignity, security, and rightful place in society.

The program was a resounding call for solidarity and action, reminding everyone of the collective responsibility to eliminate discrimination and empower widows with access to education, livelihood, and equal rights.

Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143


MENAFN26072025003198003206ID1109844611

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search