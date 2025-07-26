403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Matrix To Showcase Cyber-Secure, Made-In-India Security Solutions At 10Th International Police Expo
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 25th July 2025, New Delhi: Matrix, a trusted name in Security and Telecom solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the 10th International Police Expo, India's premier platform focused exclusively on policing, internal security, and law enforcement technologies.
Set to take place in New Delhi, the Expo brings together global manufacturers and police representatives from over 25 countries to explore next-generation technologies across policing, surveillance, disaster management, rescue, healthcare, and cyber-intelligence. This year's edition holds special significance as national and international forces unite to address evolving security challenges in an increasingly digital and complex world.
At this esteemed gathering, Matrix will present its latest line of fully Made-in-India Security Solutions, certified under the STQC (ER), showcasing the brand's commitment to cybersecurity, national safety, and technological self-reliance.
“At Matrix, we see ourselves not just as solution providers but as long-term enablers of national security,” said Tarun Sharma, Head Marketing at Matrix Comsec. He further adds,“Our presence at the International Police Expo goes beyond product display; it's about listening to the real challenges our law enforcement agencies face, and building solutions that are secure, resilient, and proudly indigenous.”
Why Matrix Stands Out:
STQC ER-Certified Solutions: Ensuring cybersecurity and data integrity aligned with Indian regulatory frameworks.
100% Made-in-India: From design to manufacturing, Matrix solutions are developed in-house, ensuring complete control over innovation and quality.
Vocal for Local: In alignment with the Government's mission, Matrix champions local innovation with global standards.
Matrix's portfolio of Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Telecom Solutions empowers police departments, paramilitary forces, and critical infrastructure operators with secure, scalable, and field-tested technologies designed for India's demanding conditions.
An Invitation to Experience Innovation Firsthand
Matrix invites stakeholders across policing, homeland security, defense, and public safety to visit its booth at the International Police Expo. Discover how Made-in-India technologies are redefining trust, speed, and intelligence in law enforcement operations - one solution at a time.
Set to take place in New Delhi, the Expo brings together global manufacturers and police representatives from over 25 countries to explore next-generation technologies across policing, surveillance, disaster management, rescue, healthcare, and cyber-intelligence. This year's edition holds special significance as national and international forces unite to address evolving security challenges in an increasingly digital and complex world.
At this esteemed gathering, Matrix will present its latest line of fully Made-in-India Security Solutions, certified under the STQC (ER), showcasing the brand's commitment to cybersecurity, national safety, and technological self-reliance.
“At Matrix, we see ourselves not just as solution providers but as long-term enablers of national security,” said Tarun Sharma, Head Marketing at Matrix Comsec. He further adds,“Our presence at the International Police Expo goes beyond product display; it's about listening to the real challenges our law enforcement agencies face, and building solutions that are secure, resilient, and proudly indigenous.”
Why Matrix Stands Out:
STQC ER-Certified Solutions: Ensuring cybersecurity and data integrity aligned with Indian regulatory frameworks.
100% Made-in-India: From design to manufacturing, Matrix solutions are developed in-house, ensuring complete control over innovation and quality.
Vocal for Local: In alignment with the Government's mission, Matrix champions local innovation with global standards.
Matrix's portfolio of Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Telecom Solutions empowers police departments, paramilitary forces, and critical infrastructure operators with secure, scalable, and field-tested technologies designed for India's demanding conditions.
An Invitation to Experience Innovation Firsthand
Matrix invites stakeholders across policing, homeland security, defense, and public safety to visit its booth at the International Police Expo. Discover how Made-in-India technologies are redefining trust, speed, and intelligence in law enforcement operations - one solution at a time.
Company :-Matrix Comsec
User :- Mary Thomas
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment