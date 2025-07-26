403
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, Z Flip7 FE, Watch8, Watch8 Classic Go On Sale In India Starting Today
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, July 25, 2024: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the sale of its seventh-generation foldable smartphones -Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE along with Galaxy Watch 8 series for customers in India. Starting today, Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Z Flip7 FE and Galaxy Watch8 series will be available across retail outlets near you. Consumers can also purchase the devices on Samsung, Amazon and Flipkart.
Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Flip7 FE have proved to be a huge success, receiving record pre-orders, signaling huge consumer demand and excitement for the brand's seventh generation of foldable smartphones. Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE secured 210,000 pre-orders in the first 48 hours, breaking previous records, and nearly equaling the pre-orders received for Galaxy S25 series,earlier this year.
Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7: Ultra-Thin and Light With Intuitive Intelligence
Refined by years of breakthrough engineering and elevated with advanced intelligence, Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 represent the next leap in smartphone innovation. Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 are Samsung's thinnest, lightest and most advanced Z series devices yet. Powered by cutting-edge performance and seamlessly integrated Galaxy AI, they are intelligent, adaptive companions that anticipate and respond to user needs in real time. With expansive, flexible displays, pro-grade cameras and context-aware intelligence, Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 open up new realms of ultra-experience with productivity, creativity and connection.
Galaxy Z Fold7 brings Galaxy advancements together and broadens their scope, delivering an ultra-level experience in the thinnest, lightest and most advanced Z series yet. It offers immersive, high-octane performance on an expansive screen, empowering users to game, stream, connect and create all at once. Galaxy's true AI companion experience has also been optimized for the foldable format, enabling fluid interactions across more apps and the larger screen. And with camera and screen sharing with Gemini Live, users can talk naturally to Gemini about what they're viewing. They can simply share a picture of a local delicacy while they're exploring a new city and ask Gemini whether there is a nearby restaurant where they can try it.
Plus, Galaxy Z Fold7's ultra-grade 200 MP high-resolution camera gives the freedom to shoot at flexible angles, putting professional-quality content creation at users' fingertips. For example, convenient editing features like Generative Edit now automatically detect passersby in the background of photos and proactively recommend what to remove, eliminating the need to make manual selections and edits. Apart from these features, Galaxy Z Fold7 brings familiarity and durability in a head-turning new design that unfolds into something extraordinary.
As for Galaxy Z Flip7, it distills flagship power, intelligence and personality into a compact and iconic form. With its edge-to-edge FlexWindow, users can express themselves, access key features at a glance, and stay connected - all without opening the device. Built for dynamic lifestyles, Galaxy Z Flip7 transforms the way users capture and share content, from flawless selfies to cinematic video, all with the agility and creativity only Flip devices can offer. Now Bar delivers helpful information right on Galaxy Z Flip7's FlexWindow to help users stay in control of their day, such as what song is playing, workout progress and even rideshare ETAs at a glance. Gemini Live also allows users to share what they see through their camera and chat with Gemini in real time directly on FlexWindow.
Users can also simply share the camera in Flex Mode and converse with Gemini hands-free. Galaxy Z Flip7's FlexCam makes it easier than ever to capture the perfect selfie. Real-time filters on the FlexWindow instantly enhance users FlexCam selfies, so that they can be ready to post or share without the need for any extra editing. And with fun new features like Portrait Studio for pets, users can instantly transform any snapped or downloaded pet photo into a work of art. They can choose from styles that resemble artistic paintings, 3D cartoons, fisheye lens photos or professional-quality portraits, and create frame-worthy masterpieces with one quick tap.
Galaxy Watch8 Series: Ultra-Comfort Meets Real-Time Health Motivation
Completing the Galaxy ecosystem, the Galaxy Watch8 series - including Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic - brings the same spirit of re-engineering found in the new phones to the wrist. Galaxy Watch8 features advanced sensor technology and creates an intuitive AI-powered experience to help users fulfill a healthier, more connected life, while its ultra-thin cushion design and Dynamic Lug system flex naturally for all-day comfort and more precise sensor contact. Leveraging Samsung's BioActive Sensor for continuous health tracking, the watches deliver real-time insights and instant rewards or alerts across sleep, stress, nutrition and activity, turning healthy intentions into immediate, motivating feedback. Plus, for the first time in a smartwatch, Galaxy Watch8 has introduced the Antioxidant Index, enabling users to measure carotenoid levels in just five seconds and make informed lifestyle choices for healthy aging.
