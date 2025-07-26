403
Shreekant Patil Led ESDP On Solar Entrepreneurship Organized By NIESBUD And Hosted By JSS Nashik
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A transformative Entrepreneurial Skill Development Program (ESDP) on Solar Entrepreneurship was successfully held at JSS Nashik, empowering aspiring solar entrepreneurs in the region. The 9-day workshop, which runs from July 22 to July 29, 2025, is organized by NIESBUD (National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development), a premier organization under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.
The program covered vital topics such as entrepreneurship motivation, risk management, goal setting, business opportunities, and government support schemes, aimed at fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs in the solar energy sector.
A key highlight of the workshop was Shreekant Patil's pivotal role in leading the sessions. Shreekant has been actively conducting entrepreneurial training and empowerment programs at JSS Nashik for the past two years. His efforts are focused on promoting solar entrepreneurship across various sectors, with a particular emphasis on industry associations, women empowerment, and educational institutions.
Shreekant Patil has worked tirelessly to inspire and mentor students, professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs in Nashik and beyond. He has led numerous workshops and initiatives across colleges and industry associations, helping individuals understand the potential of entrepreneurship in sustainable industries like solar energy. His work with women entrepreneurs has been especially impactful, providing them with the tools and confidence needed to launch their own businesses in renewable energy.
Beyond his professional contributions, Shreekant is also known for his extensive social work, where he has championed causes related to rural development, education, and skill-building for underprivileged communities. His deep commitment to empowering individuals through education and entrepreneurship has made him a recognized figure in the region.
During the event, Shreekant Patil was felicitated by Ms. Irom Abesana Devi from IIBF-NIESBUD, Noida, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the development of entrepreneurship in Nashik. His dedication continues to inspire many across the region, motivating them to take the leap into the solar energy sector and contribute to India's renewable energy future.
The program has proven to be an invaluable resource for participants from Nashik district, providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to pursue solar energy-related ventures. It is expected that this initiative will have a lasting impact, creating new opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in the renewable energy sector.
