SAIMUN 2025 Welcomes 23 Nations And 26 Schools On One Global Platform
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 25 July 2025: SAI International Education Group, one of India's foremost educational institutions, proudly hosts the 13th edition of its flagship international diplomacy simulation – the SAI Model United Nations (SAIMUN) – on 25 and 26 July 2025. The opening ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Department of Agriculture and Energy, Government of Odisha. The prestigious conference witnessed the participation of over 750 student delegates representing 23 countries and 26 leading schools from across the globe.
Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Department of Agriculture and Energy, Government of Odisha, opened SAIMUN 2025 with a motivating speech to the delegates. He stated,“When Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo first shared his vision of establishing SAI International School with me, I asked him, 'Are you sure about this?' It's such a bold and forward-thinking idea. Today, as I stand here and witness what SAI International has become, I feel a deep sense of admiration and respect for him and his legacy. I'm truly grateful to Dr. Silpi Sahoo for inviting me once again to be a part of this incredible event that brings together bright, young minds from across the globe. Seeing delegates from 23 different countries under one roof fills me with immense pride. As I speak to you today, I reflect on my name, K.V. Singh Deo. To me, 'K' stands for Karma, 'V' for Vishwas, 'S' for Seva, and 'D' for Dharma. These are the values I strive to live by, and I believe they are essential for anyone who aspires to lead with purpose and integrity. I've had the privilege of attending three major international sporting events, the Olympics in Sydney and Melbourne, and the Commonwealth Games. Each of those experiences teaches me the power of representation, discipline, and the global connection we all share. To all the young delegates at SAIMUN 2025, I say this: give your best, speak with confidence, and use this platform to grow into thoughtful, responsible, and compassionate global citizens. The world needs your voice and your vision.”
Highlight of SAIMUN'2025:
Total number of delegates: 750
Total number of countries: 23 (Liberia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Nepal, Tanzania, Nigeria, Syria, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, Eswatini, Lesotho, Zambia, Cameroon, Qatar, and India)
Total number of schools: 26
Committee-wise Agenda
UNGA-DISEC – Global Arms Trade and the Impact of the US Second Amendment
UNSC – Yemeni Houthi Attacks and Red Sea Security
UNHCR – Persecution of Tibetan Buddhists in China
UN-Women – Women's Rights Under the Taliban and Global Repercussions
UNFCCC – Air Quality and Health Crisis in Major Cities
WHO – Addressing the Global Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)
Indian Parliament – India-Bangladesh: Strengthening Ties, Supporting Stability, Shaping the Future
ICC – War Crimes and Child Abduction in Ukraine
UNICEF – Protecting Children from Online Exploitation and Cyberbullying
IPC – State-Sponsored Disinformation and Press Freedom
SAIMUN is a move to generate awareness among the young brains on the myriad issues that plague mankind, resources, and our world. It creates an environment to discover likely solutions to most of the intimidating real-world problems.
Presiding over the welcome address, SAI International Education Group Chairperson Dr. Silpi Sahoo pointed out the way SAIMUN is an epitome of the vision of its founder Chairman, Late Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, based on the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-'One World, One Family'. She shared,“The conference is a forum to raise sensitive, critically thinking, and internationally responsible young leaders. Every year, SAIMUN promotes cross-cultural dialogue and hones diplomatic acumen through discussion, cooperation, and respect. It is wonderful to see delegates from all over the world gather and challenge assumptions, learn multiple perspectives, and solve problems together for a better tomorrow.”
A total of 26 schools have participated in SAIMUN 2025, which shows a diverse mix of national and international educational institutions. The government schools participating include PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 from Bhubaneswar, PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya from Mundali, Cuttack, and DM School, Bhubaneswar, along with Iconic Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya. Premier private institutions taking part include Podar Pearl School from Doha, Shree Niketan Patasala from Chennai, Sunbeam Lahartara and Sunbeam Bhagwanpur
from Varanasi, KC Public School from Jammu, Samata International School from Shirdi, Raj Kumar College from Raipur, Pinegrove School from Subathu, Himachal Pradesh, Shirdi Sai Public School from Moradabad, Miles Bronson Residential School from Guwahati, and Dalimss School from Tanda. Representing Odisha are SAI International School and SAI International Residential School from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively. Additionally, several student representatives are joining from Canadian International School, Bengaluru; Mother's Public School, St. Joseph's High School, ODM Global School, and Naidu Concept School in Bhubaneswar; Delhi Public School Kalinga in Cuttack; and Central Academy, Ranchi. The impressive breadth of participating in schools reflects SAIMUN's continued prominence as a global platform for student diplomacy and international collaboration.
SAIMUN 2025 features a total of 10 intellectually engaging committees that offer students a platform to deliberate on critical global issues through simulated diplomatic dialogue. The committees include the United Nations General Assembly - Disarmament and International Security Committee (UNGA-DISEC), United Nations Security Council (UNSC), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), World Health Organization (WHO), Indian Parliament, International Criminal Court (ICC), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the International Press Corps (IPC). These committees encouraged delegates to develop key skills in diplomacy, negotiation, and problem-solving while gaining a deeper understanding of international relations and governance.
As an expression of empathy and service at the event, students of SAI International School, together with international delegates, prepared a touching service project at a mentally challenged children's school. The exchange not only brought smiles but also conveyed messages of inclusion, kindness, and world citizenship, highlighting the SAIMUN ideal of creating a better world through cooperation and action.
The inauguration ceremony also featured the felicitation ceremony of toppers in which the Chief Guest awarded students the Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo Global SAIoneer Award in Science, Commerce, and Humanities. The Felicitation Ceremony also included the Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo Emerging Entrepreneur Award to foster innovation and leadership among young achievers. The celebration of excellence was a tribute to the visionary founder of SAI International, reaffirming the institution's commitment towards building future-ready global leaders.
