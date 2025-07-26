O-CITY is a powerful platform that lets business users deploy secure and modern payment services in public transport and city services.

Innovative automated fare collection solutionBPC's O-CITY, powers over 130 cities globally and over 150 transport operators to enable digital payments on public transport and beyond.

The O-CITY mobile app aids and empowers governments, transport operators, parking operators, merchants to offer a secure seamless ticketing experience .

The platform leverages on cutting edge EMV and open-loop technology to offer a wide range of payment methods: bank card, ID card, QR Code, contactless NFC device such as wearable and ewallet

BPCs visionary approach and innovative R&D initiatives are set to revolutionises the transport sector and elevate global transportation, especially in the Middle East and CIS region

BPC is recognised for its O-CITY solution as Best Transformation in Mass Public Transportation in CIS Middle East 2025 by International Business Magazine

- Tokhir Abdukadyrov, Head of O-CITY by BPC

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smart cities and urban mobility are gaining a lot of traction thanks to the digital transformation shaping the global economies. Urban centers serve as the epicentres of societal change. Within these vibrant spaces, challenges such as sustainability, digitisation, inclusion, and rapid growth come to the forefront, each amplified by the dynamic movement of people. As we navigate these bustling environments, we are reminded of the urgent requirements to address these critical issues with creativity and collaboration.

Investing in high-quality transport infrastructure is vital, both above and below ground, as well as in technology. Eliminating friction in choosing carriers, ensuring that finding the best fares and making payments is effortless, is crucial.

BPC is a global payment solutions provider for banking, payments, commerce, and mobility industries, globally recognised for its innovative automated fare collection solution O-CITY , that powers over 130 cities globally and over 150 transport operators to enable digital payments on public transport and beyond.

O-CITY is a powerful platform that lets business users deploy secure and modern payment services in public transport and city services. The platform leverages on the cutting-edge EMV and open-loop technology to offer a wide range of payment methods: bank card, ID card, QR Code, contactless NFC device like wearables, and e-wallets.

BPC's O-CITY automated fare collection solution acts as a core instrument for a digital cashless economy as well as the medium to improve the well-being of all citizens and visitors. The O-CITY mobile app aids and empowers governments, transport operators, parking operators, merchants to offer a secure seamless ticketing experience.

Key features of the O-City platform include:

1) Interoperability: O-CITY solution provides a single payment and account-management platform for public-transport and non-transport city-services (such as parking, toll roads) and other related smart-city services. Open APIs connect buses, rail, micromobility, parking, tolling, and charging points, enabling passengers to complete end-to-end journeys with one credential and operators to consolidate settlement, reporting, and tariff control across modes. The platform is deployed in the secure cloud and integrates with existing infrastructure, supports any international payment, and reduces the need for separate ticketing hardware and cash handling.

2) Open-loop technology: O-CITY utilises modern open-loop technology, that enables payers to use a single account with multiple payment methods - plastic card, Digital ID, eWallet, dynamically generated QR code, Bluetooth, biometrics or co-branded and contactless cards using Mastercard, Visa, UPI or any local or international networks. These methods of payment are all accepted across multiple merchants and transport operators, making it possible for anyone to use public transport or services without needing to queue to purchase a ticket.

3) Embedded booking and reservation: O-CITY supports seat-level inventory management for rail and bus operators. The platform lets operators segment seating by class, zone, or service tier, apply dynamic pricing per segment, and monitor load factors in real time. Travellers select and reserve available seats directly in the O-CITY app or web portal during purchase, eliminating the need for dedicated ticket machines or kiosks.

4) Centralised Fare management and subsidy allocation: O-CITY maintains all fare rules, route definitions, and seat allocations in a secure cloud environment. Operators or authorities, using the provided portal, can update tariffs, seating allocations, or routes once and update every fleet and sales channel in seconds. All transaction and ridership data flow into a single data warehouse, powering real-time dashboards and scheduled reports for revenue assurance and demand analysis. The same platform lets governments apply subsidies or concessions to defined user segments, crediting accounts or social wallets automatically, and tracking disbursement performance end-to-end.

5) White-label mobile application: O-CITY offers a white label application for mobile and desktop for transportation or parking, fully branded by the operator of the network. Commuters use the platform to manage their payment methods, view their journey history, and engage with the operator for customer service and dispute management.

BPC's O-CITY platform is transforming Egypt by digitalising the fare collection process and ticketing in the railways industry. In addition, the commuters can book a seat in the trains according to their preferences. Since launch, the project has reached over 60Mln operations per month. It's revolutionising the commuting experience for its citizens.

In addition, O-CITY has transformed Uzbekistan with digital payments, increasing the adoption rate to 361%. The operator ATTO was looking for a future-proven solution that would scale up to its ambitions to digitalise the entire country. As a result, 13 cities were digitalized, connecting over 300 carriers and 35 bus operators into one network. Digital adoption and usage of bank cards within public transport in the Uzbekistan cities connected to O-CITY increased to 70% in 2024 and continues to grow. The number of on-boarded customers keeps growing and increased 300% over the course of two years, reaching 2 million daily passengers using overground transport and almost 1,000,000 using underground transport ride daily by leveraging modern payment media for their journeys.

The volume surged over three times (for overground transport) and almost six times (for underground transport) over the two years. More than 12,000 commuters used ATTO transport cards during the pilot phase, with that number increasing 115 times within five years of the project lifetime.

In addition to these countries, BPC powers operators worldwide, including Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Ecuador, South Africa, Kenya, Bulgaria, Carribean and many others with its next-generation automated fare collection platform O-CITY.

International Business Magazine, a global online business publishing firm based out of Dubai, UAE, has been at the forefront of recognising organisations with unique innovative products and services that prove their mettle in the relevant sectors. Our subject matter experts, dedicated research wing builders, selected BPC as the 'Best Transformation in Mass Public Transportation in CIS Middle East 2025 ', backed by its incredible performance, innovative concepts, modern product line, and powerful support system.

“Earning this distinction reaffirms our commitment to making mobility payments transparent and effortless for every rider,” said Tokhir Abdukadyrov, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Social & Infrastructure Solutions at BPC.“With O-CITY we are deploying a next-generation open-loop platform that removes the complexity of fare calculation, enables one-tap payment, booking, and seat reservation, and extends the same simplicity to parking, toll roads and other city services. Our focus is a fair, intuitive service that anyone can understand-laying the foundation for a truly digital transport ecosystem across the CIS, the Middle East, and beyond.”

Shankar Shivaprasad, Co-Founder, Chief Editor, and CEO of International Business Magazine, stated,“We are thrilled to present this prestigious award to BPC. Their visionary approach and innovative R&D initiatives are set to revolutionises the transport sector and elevate global transportation, especially in the Middle East and CIS region.”

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online news publishing company with a major group of audience that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. Our online news platform carries news articles from the Banking, Insurance, Investments, Wealth Management, Trading, Technology, Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Real Estate, FMCG, and more. We get more than 300,000 views in a month, and we cross 4.2 million views on average annually. On the social media front, we have over 19k followers and likes on Facebook, over 1,400 followers on Twitter, 8,000 followers on Linkedin, and over 5,000 subscribers on Youtube.

About BPC

BPC is a proven industry leader that is shaping the world of transactions with quick, safe and easy payment processing. With a focus on exceptional technology development and customer service, BPC helps tier-1, tier-2 financial institutions and businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today's consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas. With more than 500 customers across 140 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its core product SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities. To find out more about how BPC can help businesses deliver a seamless payments processing experience to consumers, please visit

About O-CITY

O-CITY by BPC is an automated fare collection platform designed with both residents and operators in mind. The platform utilizes innovative open-loop EMV technology to deliver a seamless and frictionless unified ticketing and payment experience in public transport and city services. O-CITY employs personalized data accounting, whereby both transport operators and passengers can track their journeys in real time through the single system and use and apply a variety of payment methods through the mobile app. O-CITY helps more than 130 cities around the world, and city leaders from 20 countries in 5 world regions, as well as more than 150 transport operators of all sizes within mature and emerging economies, providing digital payment services for citizens in industry-leading standards and scalability.



International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine LLC

971503211164

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BPC is recognised for its O-CITY solution as Best Transformation in Mass Public Transportation in CIS Middle East 2025 News Provided By International Business Magazine LLC July 25, 2025, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry , Business & Economy , Companies , Travel & Tourism Industry , World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact