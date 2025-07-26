Trump wants to put sanctions on Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that new penalties targeting Russia and its commercial partners might be introduced ahead of the previously announced deadline for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.While addressing the press outside the White House prior to his departure for Scotland, Trump signaled that so-called secondary sanctions—measures aimed at penalizing nations and companies engaged in business with Russia—could be imposed sooner than anticipated.“It could be that we’ll have to put secondary sanctions on,” Trump said. When asked if these measures might be implemented before the 50-day window to end the conflict closes on September 3, he replied that he could “maybe” make that decision.In response to the U.S. president’s comments, Russian officials reiterated their stance that such threats are designed to prolong the fighting by encouraging continued resistance from Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat argued that these sanctions would have little effect on the country’s trajectory.The deputy foreign minister stated that the “hypothetical arrival” of new sanctions would not alter Russia’s course, and added that the nation would “continue to move along our independent, sovereign, and sustained path.”Trump also reiterated his belief that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky remains inevitable, though he did not offer a timeline.“It’s going to happen. But it should have happened three months ago. It’s going to happen,” he told reporters.From Moscow’s perspective, any talks between the two leaders should only take place after concrete agreements have been fully drafted. A Kremlin spokesperson emphasized earlier that such a summit should serve as the conclusion of a negotiation process, not the beginning.“A summit meeting can and should put a final point in the settlement and record the modalities and agreements that are to be developed in the course of expert work. It is impossible to do the opposite,” he explained.

