Western press sources caution Israel of starving Gaza reporters
(MENAFN) Four leading Western news organizations have issued a rare joint appeal warning that their journalists in Gaza are on the brink of starvation due to Israel’s ongoing blockade of the territory.
In a statement released Thursday, the Associated Press (AP), Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP), and the BBC expressed grave concern for their local staff in Gaza, who are struggling to obtain food and basic necessities. The media outlets called on Israeli authorities to allow humanitarian aid and restore freedom of movement for journalists in and out of the enclave.
“We are deeply worried for our journalists in Gaza, who are increasingly unable to feed themselves or their families,” the statement read. “Ensuring the flow of adequate food supplies to the population is critical.”
The media groups also urged Israel to end restrictions that have barred foreign reporters from entering Gaza since the launch of its military campaign against Hamas in October 2023.
Israel, however, has rejected accusations that it is responsible for the humanitarian crisis, blaming Hamas for seizing aid and exacerbating shortages. Israeli officials have also cited security concerns and the risk of compromising military operations as reasons for restricting media access. In some cases, Israel has alleged that Gaza-based journalists were affiliated with militant groups.
One high-profile case involved the killing of an Al Jazeera staff reporter and a freelancer in an Israeli airstrike, which led to accusations from Israel that the journalists were tied to terror activities. Al Jazeera, banned in Israel, denied the claims and said its staff were deliberately targeted due to their reporting.
Since the beginning of the conflict in 2023—sparked by a deadly Hamas attack that killed 1,200 Israelis—media outlets like the AP, Reuters, AFP, and BBC have faced criticism for perceived bias in favor of Israeli narratives, particularly for relying on official Israeli military sources.
In November, over 100 BBC staffers accused the network of biased coverage and failing to uphold standards of fair, accurate journalism. The BBC rejected those allegations.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 59,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict so far. Media organizations estimate that nearly 200 journalists have been killed during the 21-month war.
