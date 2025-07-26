Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Under Secretary Of State For Africa At United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Office


2025-07-26 05:21:13
(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Friday with HE Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Africa at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Lord Collins of Highbury.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and enhance them.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, particularly in the African continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

MENAFN26072025002747001784ID1109844503

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search