Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Under Secretary Of State For Africa At United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Office

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Friday with HE Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Africa at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Lord Collins of Highbury.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and enhance them.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, particularly in the African continent.

