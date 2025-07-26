Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan PM Orders Ministers To Limit Impact Of US Trade Deal

Japan PM Orders Ministers To Limit Impact Of US Trade Deal


2025-07-26 05:20:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 25 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday instructed the relevant Cabinet ministers to take measures to minimize the impact of the recent tariff deal with the US.
"We aimed to reach an agreement that would contribute to the national interests of both Japan and the US. We were able to achieve exactly that kind of agreement with President Trump," Ishiba told a government task force meeting attended by all Cabinet members.
On Tuesday, Japan and the US clinched trade deal that set a 15 percent tariff rate on all export items to the US, including automobiles, lower than 25 percent rate proposed by US President Donald Trump.
Under the deal, Japan will invest USD 550 billion in the US and increase the amount of American rice imported within the framework of minimum access.
"What happens next is extremely important. We export not only automobiles, but many other products to the US. It is important to steadily implement the trade deal and to fully prepare to limit the impact on domestic industries and employment," Ishiba said, stressing that the government will take all possible measures to support domestic exports to the US.
In addition, the premier urged the ministers to analyze the possible impact of the tariffs, provide financial support to small and medium-sized enterprises and small businesses, and manage the progress of the implementation of the agreement. (end)
mk


MENAFN26072025000071011013ID1109844465

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search