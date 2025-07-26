403
US Senators Urge Trump To Press Israeli PM To End Gaza War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 25 (KUNA) -- Several US senators issued on Friday a joint statement urging President Donald Trump to press the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza.
"We call on the Trump Administration to use its considerable leverage to press Prime Minister Netanyahu to: Reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that releases the hostages as soon as possible," reads the statement.
They also demanded President Trump to support a surge in humanitarian assistance that provides both a sufficient amount of humanitarian aid and credible mechanisms for effective distribution.
"Established humanitarian organizations like the World Food Programme have the experience and ability to renew their delivery of assistance without civil unrest. We must allow them to do their jobs," they suggested.
They underlined the need for a "day after" plan for Gaza where Hamas does not retain power, Israel disavows annexation of the West Bank and further integrates into the region, a reformed Palestinian Authority is fostered and empowered, and regional partners are included in rebuilding.
"Create a framework for a viable path back to a two-state solution that will allow the Israeli and Palestinian people to live side by side in security, dignity, and prosperity," they demanded.
The statement was signed by Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-RI), Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dick Durbin (D-IL), Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA), Ranking Defense Appropriator Chris Coons (D-DE), and Ranking State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriator Brian Schatz (D-HI). (end)
