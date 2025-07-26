MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 26 (KUNA)

1912 -- Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, Kuwait's 7th ruler, approved a British government request to setup a telegraph service in Kuwait city.

1978 -- A popular cafe opened in Sharq Area for people to spend leisure time.

1996 -- Abdurrahman Al-Dhuwaihi, a renowned poet, actor and director, passed away at age of 64.

1999 -- Sudanese Minister of Foreign Relations Dr. Mustafa Othman Ismail hoisted Sudan's flag over a temporary embassy building in Kuwait, while placing foundation stone for the construction of a new diplomatic mission. The events took place following deterioration of relations in the wake of Iraq's invasion of State of Kuwait in 1990.

2001 -- Jassem Al-Qatami received Jamal Abdulnasser Award from the Beirut-based Center for Arab Unity Studies in recognition of his efforts in defending human rights in Arab countries. Al-Qatami was a Foreign Ministry Undersecretary in 1962 and a parliament member for three terms.

2003 -- Justice Salah Fahad Al-Fahad, head of the criminal bench at the Supreme Court of Appeal and chief justice at State Security Court following the 1991 liberation of Kuwait from invasion and occupation of Iraq, passed away at the age of 54. The deceased also chaired a panel over stocks' selling crisis in 1982.

2004 -- Khalifa Talal Al-Jerri, member of the Constituent Assembly in 1962 and member of the 1963 National Assembly, passed away at the age of 75. Al-Jerri contributed to development of private sector's education for 15 years, and was once president of Al-Sahel Sporting Club.

2010 -- Abdulbaqi Abdullah Al-Nouri, a renowned teacher, passed away at 81. Al-Nouri began his career as a teacher in the Industrial College in 1955 until becoming its director in 1962. He was one of the founders of Kuwait Teachers' Society in 1963.

2021 -- The Cabinet decided to reopen all activities, except gatherings, as of September 1st.

2021 -- Kuwaiti shooter Abdullah Al-Rasheedi won bronze in the men's (Skeet) event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

2022 -- Kuwaiti racer Faisal Burbea won the first place in the (stock) category in the 2022 Jet Ski Championship in Poland.

2023 -- The National Assembly passed amendments to Law 14/1973 regarding the Constitutional Court. (end) nsn