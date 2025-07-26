403
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Maldives On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable of congratulations to the President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu on his country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the president lasting good health, and the friendly country and its people more progress and prosperity. (pickup previous)
