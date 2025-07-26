403
Kuwait Amb. In Lisbon Seeks Academic Coop. With Portuguese University
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, July 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador in Lisbon Hamad Al-Hazeem discussed academic cooperation with Portugal's leading university, ISCTE, which is ready to welcome Kuwaiti students.
Speaking to KUNA on Saturday, the ambassador said he had met with the Portuguese university's vice chairman for international relations Professor Maria Joao Cortinhal and Rector of College of Business Administration Maria de Lurdes Rodrigues, underling the significance of promoting cultural and academic relations between Kuwait and Portugal.
He added that the ISCTE is listed among the world's top 50 universities in view of some specialized programs and is internationally well-ranked in business administration.
The university, which was established 52 years back, is home to five colleges covering sociology and humanities, business administration, public politics, technology, engineering and digitalization, he said.
The Kuwaiti diplomat noted that the Portuguese university is willing to cooperate with Kuwait's National Bureau for Academic Accreditation and Education Quality Assurance (NBAQ) to receive Kuwaiti students. (end)
