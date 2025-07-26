Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Rayyan To Represent Qatar At Gulf Champions League

2025-07-26 05:16:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced that Al Rayyan have been selected to represent Qatar at the upcoming Gulf Champions League 2025-2026.

According to a post on the QFA's account on X, Al Rayyan will join the regional tournament, having finished fifth in the 2024-2025 Qatar Stars League standings.

The club will compete alongside seven other teams confirmed by the Gulf Cup Federation for the next edition of the tournament: Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia), Al Ain (UAE), Al Qadsia (Kuwait), Al Nahda (Oman), Zakho (Iraq), Al Tadhamun Hadramout (Yemen), and Sitra (Bahrain).

The tournament will kick off in October, preceded by a group-stage draw that will divide the teams into two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

