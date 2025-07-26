Lusail International Circuit To Host Motogp Fest On April 12 Next Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: The Lusail International Circuit will once again reverberate with the sound of roaring engines when the regional motorsport hub hosts the 2026 MotoGP Grand Prix on April 12, organisers of the championship revealed yesterday.

The 2026 MotoGP calendar features 22 thrilling Grands Prix across five continents, including four races in Asia, as the Lusail track gears up to host the sport's premier event for the 22nd time.

Since 2004, the Lusail International Circuit has been an integral part of the MotoGP World Championship, often serving as the season opener under its iconic floodlights. The 5.4-kilometre-long circuit, which has provided thrilling night racing action since 2008, will be the fourth stop of the season, after Buriram in Thailand, Goiania in Brazil and Austin in the US.

The 2026 MotoGP schedule marks Brazil's return to the calendar, replacing Argentina.

The race at the Ayrton Senna Circuit in Goiania will be held on March 22, after the March 1 kickoff of the season at the Buriram Circuit. Brazil has previously hosted races between 1987 and 1989, while Argentina is set to organise a race again once a circuit is built near Buenos Aires.

After the night lights of Lusail, the action moves to Jerez, Spain, marking the start of an exhilarating European leg.

After the Jerez race on April 26, riders will compete in France (May 10: Le Mans), Spain (May 17: Catalonia), Italy (May 31: Mugello), Hungary (June 7: Balaton), Czech Republic (June 21: Brno), Netherlands (June 28: Assen), Germany (July 12: Sachsenring), Britain (August 9: Silverstone), Spain (August 30: Aragon), San Marino (September 13: Misano) and Austria (September 20: Spielberg).

Action then moves to Asia again, for races in Japan (October 4: Motegi) and Indonesia (October 11: Mandalika). Australia will host the race at Phillip Island on October 25 before the riders travel to Sepang Circuit in Malaysia (November 1). The penultimate round will be held on November 15 in Portimao, Portugal, before returning to Spain for the season finale at Valencia (November 22).

MotoGP 2026 schedule

March 1: Buriram, Thailand

March 22: Goiania, Brazil

March 29: Austin, United States

April 12: Lusail, Qatar

April 26: Jerez, Spain

May 10: Le Mans, France

May 17: Catalonia, Spain

May 31: Mugello, Italy

June 7: Balaton, Hungary

June 21: Brno, Czech Republic

June 28: Assen, Netherlands

July 12: Sachsenring, Germany

August 9: Silverstone, Britain

August 30: Aragon, Spain

September 13: Misano, San Marino

September 20: Spielberg, Austria

October 4: Motegi, Japan

October 11: Mandalika, Indonesia

October 25: Phillip Island, Australia

November 1: Sepang Malaysia

November 15: Portimao, Portugal

November 22: Valencia, Spain