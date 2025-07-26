Lusail International Circuit To Host Motogp Fest On April 12 Next Year
Doha: The Lusail International Circuit will once again reverberate with the sound of roaring engines when the regional motorsport hub hosts the 2026 MotoGP Grand Prix on April 12, organisers of the championship revealed yesterday.
The 2026 MotoGP calendar features 22 thrilling Grands Prix across five continents, including four races in Asia, as the Lusail track gears up to host the sport's premier event for the 22nd time.
Since 2004, the Lusail International Circuit has been an integral part of the MotoGP World Championship, often serving as the season opener under its iconic floodlights. The 5.4-kilometre-long circuit, which has provided thrilling night racing action since 2008, will be the fourth stop of the season, after Buriram in Thailand, Goiania in Brazil and Austin in the US.
The 2026 MotoGP schedule marks Brazil's return to the calendar, replacing Argentina.
The race at the Ayrton Senna Circuit in Goiania will be held on March 22, after the March 1 kickoff of the season at the Buriram Circuit. Brazil has previously hosted races between 1987 and 1989, while Argentina is set to organise a race again once a circuit is built near Buenos Aires.
After the night lights of Lusail, the action moves to Jerez, Spain, marking the start of an exhilarating European leg.
After the Jerez race on April 26, riders will compete in France (May 10: Le Mans), Spain (May 17: Catalonia), Italy (May 31: Mugello), Hungary (June 7: Balaton), Czech Republic (June 21: Brno), Netherlands (June 28: Assen), Germany (July 12: Sachsenring), Britain (August 9: Silverstone), Spain (August 30: Aragon), San Marino (September 13: Misano) and Austria (September 20: Spielberg).
Action then moves to Asia again, for races in Japan (October 4: Motegi) and Indonesia (October 11: Mandalika). Australia will host the race at Phillip Island on October 25 before the riders travel to Sepang Circuit in Malaysia (November 1). The penultimate round will be held on November 15 in Portimao, Portugal, before returning to Spain for the season finale at Valencia (November 22).
MotoGP 2026 schedule
March 1: Buriram, Thailand
March 22: Goiania, Brazil
March 29: Austin, United States
April 12: Lusail, Qatar
April 26: Jerez, Spain
May 10: Le Mans, France
May 17: Catalonia, Spain
May 31: Mugello, Italy
June 7: Balaton, Hungary
June 21: Brno, Czech Republic
June 28: Assen, Netherlands
July 12: Sachsenring, Germany
August 9: Silverstone, Britain
August 30: Aragon, Spain
September 13: Misano, San Marino
September 20: Spielberg, Austria
October 4: Motegi, Japan
October 11: Mandalika, Indonesia
October 25: Phillip Island, Australia
November 1: Sepang Malaysia
November 15: Portimao, Portugal
November 22: Valencia, Spain
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment