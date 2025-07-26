QC Holds CSR Alignment Training Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Chamber (QC) in collaboration with the Regional Network for Consultancy, organised a training forum titled“Aligning Organizations in Qatar with the ISO 26000 Standard for Social Responsibility.” The event aimed at empowering institutions to align their operations with this international standard, which serves as a recognized framework for promoting transparency, accountability, and responsible organizational practices.

The forum was attended by a group of representatives from both public and private sector entities. The keynote speaker was Dr. Ali Abdullah Al-Ibrahim, Vice President of the Regional Network for Social Responsibility.



Fatima Issa Al-Kuwari, Head of the Training and Development Section at QC addressing the event.

The forum covered four key themes: An introduction to the ISO 26000 Social Responsibility Standard, a roadmap for aligning organizational practices with the ISO 26000 standard, the importance of aligning institutional operations with the ISO 26000 framework, and certification of compliance with the ISO 26000 Social Responsibility Standard.

Fatima Issa Al-Kuwari, Head of the Training and Development Section at Qatar Chamber, stated that organizing this training program reflects the Chamber's commitment to supporting sustainability and social responsibility practices across all sectors in the country. She emphasized the Chamber's role in empowering both public and private sectors, as well as civil society organizations, to adopt global standards that contribute to sustainable development and strengthen positive social impact.

In her opening remarks, Al-Kuwari highlighted that Qatar Chamber is always keen to build institutional capacities by providing knowledge, practical tools, and encouraging experience-sharing. She noted that the forum exemplifies meaningful and constructive engagement among various sectors in order to elevate business practices to the highest international standards.

The training forum aimed to raise awareness among institutions and equip them with practical tools to align their activities with global social responsibility standards, particularly ISO 26000.