Uganda Sees Nearly 70 Pct Drop In Mpox Cases Over 4 Weeks

Kampala: Uganda has recorded a 69.9 percent decline in mpox cases over the past four weeks, according to a new situation report released Friday by the Ministry of Health.

The report shows that weekly reported cases dropped consistently from 233 in epidemiological week 26 to 173 in week 27, 108 in week 28, and 70 in week 29.

"This corresponds to a 25.8 percent decrease from week 26 to 27, 37.6 percent from week 27 to 28, and 35.2 percent from week 28 to 29," the report noted.

"Overall, there was a 69.9 percent cumulative reduction in incident cases reported over the four-week period."

Since the outbreak was declared in August last year, Uganda has recorded 7,648 confirmed mpox cases and 48 deaths.

Health authorities have stepped up vaccination, surveillance, case management, and public awareness initiatives to curb the spread of the virus.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is a viral infectious disease that spreads through close contact. Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, muscle aches, skin rash, and back pain.