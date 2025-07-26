UN Chief Condemns Israel's Targeting Of Palestinians Seeking Aid In Gaza
New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the killing of more than 1,000 Palestinians attempting to access food aid since May 27, denouncing what he described as a shocking lack of "humanity" and "compassion" for the people of the Gaza Strip.
"I cannot explain the level of indifference and inaction... the lack of compassion, the lack of truth, the lack of humanity," Guterres said in a video address to Amnesty International on Friday.
He criticized the international community's failure to respond meaningfully to the crisis in Gaza, describing it as a "moral crisis that challenges the global conscience."
Guterres stated that the United Nations stands ready to significantly scale up humanitarian operations, "as we successfully did during the previous pause in fighting.”
He reiterated his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and full, unfettered humanitarian access.
