Italy Can 'No Longer Accept Carnage And Famine' In Gaza, FM Says

2025-07-26 05:15:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday that Rome cannot accept "carnage and famine" in Gaza, criticising Israel.

"We can no longer accept carnage and famine," Tajani said, according to Italy's ANSA news agency.

