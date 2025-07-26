Things Are Going On Behind The Scenes, Confident He Will Stay: Howe On Isak

MENAFN - IANS) Singapore, July 26 (IANS) Amid rumours of Newcastle forward Alexander Isak hoping to leave the club during the summer transfer window, head coach Eddie Howe admitted that there are things going on behind the scenes, but he is confident that the Swedish striker will stay at the club.

On Thursday, Isak was left out of Newcastle's pre-season squad citing a thigh injury, however, ESPN report suggested that Isak has informed the club that he wishes to leave and Liverpool, PSG and Al-Hilal are the three clubs interested. Newcastle are said to be not interested in letting him go.

"Of course, there are things going on behind the scenes. Conversations will remain private. We'd love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. We're in a strong position financially and we're determined to be successful.

“As far as I'm aware, contract talks aren't taking place, there's still so much that could happen. I hope he stays. At the moment, l'm confident he stays. There's no timescale on it. The club will make the right decision and we're trying to improve the squad regardless of Alex's situation. We want stability and want the group to have a good feeling, I don't think we're distracted,” said Howe in the pre-game press conference.

Isak played a huge role in Newcastle's solid season, with 27 goals across 42 games in all competitions and secured UCL football for next season, while also ending the team's trophy drought by lifting the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle will face Arsenal at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday as part of their pre-season preparations.

"There was a bit of fatigue in the training today. The heat was one thing, but I think the players were still adjusting to time zones, so I think it's a definite advantage for Arsenal tomorrow, having been here for much longer than we have.

"But it's a pre-season game, so we just want to get certain bits from the game; we want to be fitter, we want to be tactically better. We're up against a really good opponent so I think the game's a great one for us in terms of how we perform,” he added.