'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Is Good, But It Reminds Us How Great Marvel Was

The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family in a completely new light. Directed with a steady, TV-slick hand by Matt Shakman (best known for WandaVision, and that explains the retro theme), this latest incarnation of the four superheroes sidesteps origin story fatigue by dropping us four years into their journey.

Reminds us of the recently released James Gunn's Superman which also opted out of that fatigue.

The Fantastic Four - Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm - are already adored, world-saving figures in a retro-futuristic alternate universe known as Earth‐828. For 1960s, the aesthetic is stylish - all mod skylines and Jack Kirby nostalgia. So, visually? Stunning.

In this reality, they're the only superheroes, known as much for their scientific achievements as their heroics. When Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner, arrives with a dire warning, the team is forced into a high-stakes conflict that tests their unity, their values, and their future as a family.

Marvel's decision to make the Silver Surfer a woman is, perhaps, influenced by a specific comic book storyline, or they're just introducing a new character as part of the larger universe. It's refreshing, just like the entire universe.

*spoiler warning* Anyway, the central conflict, in which Galactus threatens Earth unless Reed and Sue surrender their unborn son Franklin Richards, is a promising setup. Yet Shakman's direction rarely leans into the cosmic grandeur or the existential weight of that dilemma.

Instead, it becomes a beautifully simple story about the love of a mother for her child. At one point, Sue Storm, played by a radiant Vanessa Kirby, says she's not going to sacrifice her child for this world, but she's also not going to leave the world behind. It's grounded, charming, and accessible, especially for newcomers who haven't followed the chaos of previous timelines or the multiversal threads of the past few years.

Now, as a longtime Marvel fan, I have to say: it's been hard to feel a connection to the characters in this new phase of the MCU. That wasn't the case in earlier phases. We grew up with some of the greatest characters, storylines, and emotional arcs that culminated with Endgame in 2019.

I'll admit, it's unfair to compare a reboot to a cinematic peak over a decade in the making. But I also don't think it's wrong to expect the same Marvel magic. And maybe that's the real issue here. It's not that this film does anything particularly wrong, it's that the bar is just so high. With all the internal shifts Marvel has gone through - new storylines, recasts, delays - it's clear they're trying to rebuild. And credit to them for that.

That said, this film is a good watch. It's entertaining, emotional, and heartwarming in parts. It's refreshing to finally have a clear, character-led take on the Fantastic Four. But what it isn't is impactful. You keep waiting for that one memorable moment, that gut-punch, or that goosebump-inducing high, and just when you think it might come, the movie ends. The final act, in particular, feels like it wraps up too easily. You don't expect that if you're up against one of the most powerful cosmic entities.

The film's most powerful impact doesn't arrive until the first post-credit scene.

So, you're left wanting more, not because it was bad, but because it didn't hit as hard as you know a Marvel film can.

Performance-wise, the cast is great. Pedro Pascal is everywhere these days, and he brings a quiet authority to Reed Richards. Kirby is excellent as she gives her all to the emotional beats. Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are a delightful pairing, with easy banter and real warmth. Their Human Torch–Thing dynamic is much friendlier than what we've seen in earlier versions, and it works.

What's especially interesting is how this story unfolds in a new universe, with no other superheroes in sight. It's a clever move by Marvel - newcomers can dive right in without needing to binge-watch a dozen other titles. That makes this film feel like a standalone soft reboot, even though it's quietly laying the groundwork for next year's Avengers: Doomsday and beyond. That said, longtime fans may still be left wondering: how exactly does this new world which is set in 1960s fit into the larger MCU? The setup for future crossovers, especially involving Franklin Richards and Doctor Doom, raises more questions than it answers.

But one thing is for certain, you'll leave the cinemas humming the new theme song's chorus. You've got Michael Giacchino to thank for that.

In the end, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a sincere step in the right direction for Marvel. It's got heart. It's accessible. It's well-performed. But for fans like me, who've been with this universe from the start, it's hard not to feel like something is still missing.