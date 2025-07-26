Things To Do In UAE This Weekend: From Labubu Superfans To New Summer Brunches

Looking for a break from the routine? Whether you're craving a new thrill, a cool escape from the heat, or just something fun to shake up your weekend plans, here are the top things to do in the UAE right now:

Labubu is here

Get ready, Dubai! Loco Bear is teaming up with global sensation Labubu for an epic, first-of-its-kind Adventure Quest this Saturday, July 26 at their Al Quoz 2 space. From ninja runs to glow-in-the-dark laser tag, this immersive, multi-zone challenge blends physical play with collectible culture - and some seriously cool prizes.

Whether you're a young adventure-seeker or Labubu superfan, this one's got all the makings of your most unforgettable Saturday yet. From 4pm to 7pm, limited spots available.

Tuscany in Dubai

Perfect for a summer brunch - think flowing linens, sun-dazed interiors, and that dolce far niente vibe - Il Borro Tuscan Bistro is a destination that seldom disappoints. Set within the elegant Jumeirah Al Naseem, this rustic-chic gem is filled with authentic Italian fare that transports you to the dreamy streets of Tuscany in no time.

From heirloom recipes to ingredients flown in from the Ferragamo family estate, it's a slice of Italy right here in Dubai. Book ahead, as weekends tend to fill up fast: 04 275 2555.

Kashani Nights

On Friday, July 25, Kashani Nights returns to Ariana's Persian Kitchen at Atlantis The Royal, bringing with it a festive blend of bold Iranian flavours, live music, and cultural flair. Guests can choose between a lavish Dh550 set menu or à la carte delights, all while enjoying the beats of a live DJ and Persian percussionist. Perfect for a night of dancing, laughter, and unforgettable memories-Kashani Nights is also set to return on August 29 and September 26.

Pickl does breakfast now

Smash burger king Pickl is now making our mornings better with its first-ever breakfast menu, available daily from 5am to 11am at its 24-hour locations in City Walk, JLT, and Motor City.

Whether you're chasing a post-party bite or fuelling up before sunrise, Pickl's new breakfast may just hit the spot. Bonus: City Walk is serving up Southpour Coffee too. Available for dine-in, delivery, or a grab-and-go fix.

New weekend brunch

There's something about long, lazy Saturdays and good food that just works - and Farmers Commons at Hotel Local in Jumeirah Village Triangle has given us what we wanted. Their Farmers Market Brunch, held every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, is all about fresh, feel-good flavours in a laid-back setting.

Packages starting at Dh149; kids under 6 eat free, and there's 50 per cent off for 6–12-year-olds, making it a hit for families too.

Play darts

Get your game face on for Darts Sunday at The Stables, where competitive fun meets classic gastropub vibes every Sunday until September 14. Tuck into a Sunday Roast for Dh69 before hitting the stage for the 9-Dart Challenge, where leaderboard toppers win weekly prizes and a shot at the Dh5,000 cash grand prize or a trip to the UK. With themed game bundles, drink deals, live DJs, and an electric atmosphere, it's the perfect way to end your weekend with a bang.

Adventure city

Feeling adventurous this week? Then, skip the usual and 'dive' into something unforgettable. Head over to Deep Dive Dubai, home to the world's deepest pool and the UAE's most surreal scuba experience. And whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned diver, no license is needed.

Guided by expert instructors in a cinematic, underwater world, you'll be gliding past submerged streets, floating cars, and hidden rooms you won't believe are real. Where: Nad Al Sheba, Meydan, Dubai.

Swim & soak up the sun

Make a splash this weekend at the newly reimagined Al Sama Pool Bar at Al Habtoor Grand Resort, where tropical charm meets modern luxury. This sleek, sky-inspired swim-up bar lets you sip signature beverages right at the water's edge, with soft music, light bites, and a relaxed vibe perfect for solo lounging, date days, or family fun. Dive into a fresh summer menu of smoothies, salads, burgers, and beverages, and enjoy exclusive pool access starting from Dh200 (fully redeemable on F&B).

Stay, play & save

Make your summer getaway count with Vida Hotels and Resorts, offering 10% off stays plus complimentary tickets to top Emaar attractions like Dubai Ice Rink, Reel Cinemas, Skyview Observatory, and the Storm Coaster. With stylish family-friendly rooms, sunny pool decks, and kid-approved dining, Vida blends comfort and adventure for a stay to remember. Book before September 30 to enjoy this limited-time offer perfect for families looking to relax, reconnect, and explore Dubai.

Tropical saturdays

Kick off your weekends with Tropical Saturdays, Sheraton JBR's brand-new beachside pool party. From 4–8pm every Saturday, enjoy Hawaiian dancers, live DJ sets, tiki beverages, poolside games, and fun-filled activities for all ages. Whether you're partying with friends or bringing the kids along, it's the ultimate sunset celebration. Access starts at Dh99 for kids and Dh199 for adults, with unlimited drinks and full pool and beach access.

Starry date night

For a beachside evening full of charm, head to Aloha Beach at Aloft Palm Jumeirah, where romance meets the sea. Enjoy a four-course dinner under string lights with flame-grilled mains, wood-fired pizzas, beverages, live music, and a bouquet to kick things off. Priced at Dh499 per couple, it's a daily date night made unforgettable, from 6.30pm onwards.

Countdown to Christmas

Santa's trading snow for sunshine at Belgian Beer Café, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai, with a one-day-only Countdown to Christmas brunch on Saturday, July 26, from 1–5pm. Expect festive décor, a Belgian-inspired three-course brunch, and beverage packages starting at Dh225. With live music, a photobooth, kids' games, and a jolly visit from Santa himself, it's a merry mid-year celebration the whole family will love. Reservations are a must!

Sip tea in style

Step into a world of blush-toned elegance this summer with Rosé Reverie, a limited-time high tea experience at Al Jaddaf Rotana's Team Room, in collaboration with Elizabeth Arden. Running until September, this floral-inspired affair blends refined savouries, rose-infused desserts, and signature teas with an ambience of luxury and femininity. Perfect for a solo indulgence or a chic catch-up, it's an afternoon escape that delights all the senses.