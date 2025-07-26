Kiran Bedi On The Habits That Paved Her Path To Success As India's First Female IPS Officer

You'd imagine that someone who's lived a life as decorated as Dr Kiran Bedi would lead with her accolades. The awards, the firsts, the historic milestones. And she has many to choose from: India's first female Indian Police Service officer (IPS) , a pioneer in prison reform, an unwavering public servant, a former Lieutenant Governor, and a tireless social activist.

But sit with her, even for a moment, and you'll see these descriptions don't define her.

Recommended For You

Because what she's most proud of - and talks about with an unmistakable glimmer in her eyes - are, in fact, her habits. The ones she started building as a child and now form her inner compass.

“The habits I built became me," she tells Khaleej Times during her recent visit to Dubai for the inaugural HR Conclave, The Power of People, spearheaded by Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International University.

"They now define me. Waking up early, fitness, mental stability, simplicity, frugality, time management... Going the extra mile. Getting out of comfort zones."

When it comes to decoding how one becomes successful in life, hard work often gets a celebrated spot in the narrative. But for Dr Bedi, success is built, quite simply, on habit.“Once you're habituated to good habits, they become your guard,” she adds.“I don't step out for late dinners. That's a habit. So, I request others, can we have lunch instead?”

According to her, it's these small habits that drive lasting change.“Any bad habit that comes in gets rejected. Whether it's in eating, behaviour, words, or deeds - they don't fit in. The internal guard recognises it and shuts the door,” she adds.“I was forming good habits from school and these have made me who I am today.”

And who she is, is monumental. India's first female IPS officer, Dr Bedi broke ground in a male-dominated system at a time when such ambitions were seen as audacious. Yet she insists that her path wasn't forged with bravado, but with sincere determination.“The fact that I chose the Indian Police Service meant I never wanted to be in isolation. Policing is not isolation. It's all about people.”

That people-first philosophy has guided her life's work.“Power is for the people. Power comes from the people. Power has to serve the people. Never forget that,” she says.“If you look at the presentation I gave today, the person in power must not be at the top, but at the centre of the people.”

To Dr Bedi, a true leader does not rise above others but stays rooted among them.“Whichever corporate leader follows this - being equidistant from people and from rankers, non-hierarchical - that leader does better. Because he's able to collaborate, listen, programme, innovate, think, lead, and follow with utmost clarity.”

And bear in mind, this isn't just in theory. It's how Dr Bedi led reforms that transformed the face of Indian prisons.“The prisoners are part of the ship. They're not on the margins. Everyone is sailing together,” she says.

“I always looked at it this way: The officers are here but the prisoners are also right here, fully integrated into the process. They're not on the fringes, they're part of the solution. They're working in tandem with society, just as society plays a role in their rehabilitation," she adds. "That's the power of the people. In coming together."

As lieutenant governor of Puducherry, she would cycle through the streets, visit prisons, attend open houses, and celebrate with sanitation workers.“As a leader, you must be there when you are needed. Be there to celebrate. Be there to recognise, to listen, to think together. Be there to celebrate small wins. When you are present, you get ideas, and that's where growth happens.”

But how does one nurture that mindset in an age of digitally-driven disconnect?“You must make it a priority to stay connected. But not through the phones, in real life. Stay connected in person. Stay connected to your community and expand your community.”

Long before the world became consumed by screens and social media validation, Dr Bedi's childhood was rooted in real-world presence - a way of life she believes was far more conducive to developing clarity of self.“It was a mindset,” she adds.“I knew I wasn't going to be part of the crowd. That path, the one many women chose, wasn't for me. Those norms weren't acceptable. It came from a place of inner clarity, which has become difficult to tap into in today's distracted world.”

When asked if she knew she would be the first female IPS officer, she replies,“I didn't. When I joined, I didn't even know there hadn't been a woman before me. But I had the determination that I would make it happen, even if I didn't know I'd be the first.”

But she didn't enter the field quietly.“I entered the service as a national tennis champion, while others hadn't even been college champions. I was already at the top of my sports career, so I went in with a lot of self-conviction, dedication and discipline.” All of which led her to feel more confident in her position at IPS.

Her rise through the ranks, commanding all-male contingents and holding top leadership positions, might seem daunting, especially at a time when there was no blueprint for women making it to the top. But when there is honesty in everything you do, there is very little room for fear, says Dr Bedi.“I was just doing my duty, with heart and soul. Giving it my all.”

However, her family's support, she says, has been pivotal.“I had amazing support from my parents, from my family. That's incredibly important for a young girl in a role like this.”

Even as a new mother at the peak of her career, Dr Bedi never felt a conflict between her personal and professional identities.“There was no conflict at all. That's why it was never a challenge, because of the home support. Without that, I would've been in real trouble,” she admits.

Today, she calls on young women, including those trailblazing new paths in the UAE, to pick up their purpose early.“Search within. We are all born with inclinations. Identify them. The more you do, the more you know what you love,” she adds.“Listen to your inner voice. Know what you like, and what you don't.”

Through her books - I Dare, It's Always Possible, and Fearless Governance - Dr Bedi has documented her life's work for generations to learn from.“There's also a biopic called Yes Madam Sir, and another film in the making. There's enough now for people to study and learn from. They can choose what worked and what didn't.”

And if there's one message she leaves us with, it is this: a life of value begins not in grand victories, but in small, daily, consistent acts.“There's always a need for good habits. And these habits have become my needs.”