Is AI Making Us Forget How To Think? Memory Doctor Raises Concerns

Ever feel like your brain is a browser with too many tabs open? In today's hyper-connected world, we're bombarded with information, yet it often feels like we're retaining less than ever. With AI seemingly“remembering” everything for us, are we slowly losing our own capacity to recall, to truly learn, to think?

Memory expert Dr Charan Ranganath, author of Why We Remember, explores these very questions, sharing fascinating insights not just about the challenges AI poses to our cognitive abilities, but also about the surprisingly simple yet powerful tools we have at our disposal to cultivate a healthier memory.

From the potential pitfalls of relying too heavily on technology to the transformative power of gratitude, Dr Ranganath delves into the intricacies of memory in the modern age, offering both a sobering look at the digital landscape and a hopeful path towards reclaiming cognitive control in a world that's constantly vying for our attention.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Q. Let's start by exploring what drew you to study the human mind in such depth.

I never expected to go down this route. It wasn't part of my life plan. I initially pursued engineering because that's what my parents encouraged-become a doctor or an engineer. But in college, for the first time, I struggled academically because I hated engineering. It just didn't feel right. Eventually, I gravitated towards clinical psychology because it seemed more interesting.

During my work, I spent a lot of time testing people with brain damage, mostly for memory problems. About 85 per cent of the time, patients or their family members came in with memory concerns. Most clinical tests revolve around memory, and that experience showed me how crucial memory is-both subjectively, in how we define ourselves, and functionally, in how we navigate life. When people had serious memory problems, we had to assess whether they could live independently, and often, the answer was no. That was eye-opening.

At the same time, I was researching depression, and I realised how powerfully memory shapes our perception of the present. Recalling negative experiences gives us a bleak outlook, while remembering positive moments makes things seem brighter. That interplay between memory and mental health fascinated me.

Q. We often find ourselves asking,“Why do we forget?” But what if we flipped the question around, as you do in your book, and asked,“Why do we remember?”

The simplest answer is that memory helps us understand the present and prepare for the future. Our memories aren't designed to store everything; we prioritise what's important. I often use the analogy of packing for a trip-you only take what you need rather than carrying everything you own. Similarly, our brains don't store every experience, just the essential ones that help us navigate life.

Q. Can remembering too much be detrimental?

Absolutely. There's a condition called Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory (HSAM), where individuals have an extraordinary ability to recall personal experiences in vivid detail. If you ask them about a random date years ago, they can tell you what the weather was like and what they were doing. You'd think this would be an advantage, but many of them describe it as a burden. They struggle to move on from past mistakes or slights because they remember everything so vividly. One person with HSAM even said,“I wouldn't wish this affliction on anyone.” Living in the past can be paralysing.

Q. You also talk about the 'remembering self' in your book. How does it shape our decisions and daily lives?

The 'remembering self' is what we use to make future decisions, but it's only based on a fraction of our past experiences. Most of our daily experiences fade away, and what remains is a curated selection of memories. For example, if you're planning a holiday, you might remember the great time you had at the beach last year but forget the long airport queues or the lost baggage.

This bias makes you more likely to plan a similar trip. Daniel Kahneman, who introduced the idea of the 'remembering self', argued that it leads to irrational decision-making. But I disagree-I think our memories are all we carry with us, so we should invest in creating good ones. The key is to be present in the moment while forming meaningful memories.

Q. Nostalgia often gets an indulgent reputation. Why are some people more nostalgic than others?

People tend to remember past events more positively than they were, often with a self-enhancing bias. As we age, we become more optimistic, leading to a rosy recollection of the past. Nostalgia can be uplifting, but it can also be toxic if people use it to compare the past with a negatively perceived present.

We see this on a societal level too-political movements often weaponise nostalgia, urging people to“return to the good old days”. One thing I appreciate about Dubai is its forward-thinking approach. Most places build museums dedicated to the past, but here, the focus is on the future.

Q. Does emotional state influence memory, or does memory influence emotional state?

Both. A low mood makes it easier to recall negative experiences and interpret past events more negatively. Conversely, remembering something negative can bring your mood down. This creates a feedback loop, which is why rumination-a key symptom of depression-can be so harmful.

Q. How can people break out of negative memory loops?

One effective method is gratitude practice. I don't mean forced gratitude, like“I'm grateful my loved ones don't have cancer”-that just makes you think about the worst possibilities. Instead, I suggest reflecting on one small positive event from the last 24 hours. It could be as simple as enjoying a good cup of coffee. Once you start recalling positive experiences, your mood shifts, and more positive memories surface. This rewires your perspective over time.

Q. How does memory interact with habit formation?

Habit learning is distinct from memory recall-it happens without conscious effort. You don't brush your teeth because you remember a past cavity; you do it automatically. Good habits form through repetition, just like bad ones.

Q. With Gen-Z growing up in the“attention economy”-constantly engaged with social media-what impact does that have on memory?

Digital habits mimic ADHD symptoms without the benefits. The way we interact with devices conditions our brains for immediate gratification. For example, I compulsively check my email, even when I'm not actively using my phone. The constant availability of distractions undermines our ability to focus on long-term tasks. Managing our environment-like removing certain apps from our phones-can help counteract this.

Q. Now that AI is“remembering” everything for us, do we even need to remember anymore?

AI doesn't actually remember-it just generates responses based on patterns. But what worries me is how AI influences learning. For instance, when Gmail introduced predictive text, I started accepting“good enough” suggestions. Over time, this shapes how we communicate. Generative AI, especially in writing, has a lowest-common-denominator effect-everything starts sounding the same. If people over-rely on AI, we risk losing individuality in our communication.

Q. The takeaway from all of this seems to be that it's not about remembering more but remembering better. So, how do we do that?

Memory isn't free-it takes effort. We should actively decide what we want to remember. For example, at a concert, instead of mindlessly recording everything on your phone, focus on moments that matter to you. Directing your attention shapes how you'll remember an experience, and in the end, memory is all we carry with us.

