UAE Has Reshaped My Perception Of Wealth, Says Egyptian Expat

Egyptian expatriate Menna Shahin is the co-founder of the online grocery shopping portal eJaby and at 37, understands that money is an“enabler”. The Dubai resident shares her money management secrets after 11 years in the Emirate. She says money creates opportunities and is the ultimate catalyst for turning ideas into reality.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear Money, You are a tool-just like any other-but you're a powerful one. It's not only about possessing you but about knowing how to use you wisely.

How would you describe your relationship with money?

It's a relationship of abundance. Money flows easily when I'm clear on how to use it and for what purpose.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

Through years of learning, from personal experiences and from observing others.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

The best lesson was that money generates money-invest wisely, and your resources will multiply. On the flip side, the belief that you have to“spend more to get more” doesn't mean to spend frivolously. It is important to understand your incomings and outgoings and whether these are working towards your goals.

Who do you speak to about money, and is it something you consider 'taboo'?

As an entrepreneur, I frequently discuss money with investors, stakeholders, and mentors. I've surrounded myself with successful individuals who are always open to sharing advice and ideas. For me, talking about money is essential for growth.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

A combination of good friends, trusted advisors, and the wisdom found in books.

What is the most profound experience you've had in relation to money, good or bad, and what has it taught you?

I've made successful and poor investments. These experiences taught me the importance of due diligence, staying open to advice, and being willing to learn from every outcome.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money or wealth?

Living in the UAE puts you in proximity to some of the wealthiest and most financially literate minds in the world. It's an environment filled with opportunities and constant learning, which has broadened my understanding of wealth and investments. Being surrounded by financially savvy people encourages you to think about how to make your money work towards your goals. I've learned the value of seeking advice from those with knowledge and experience in financial matters. The UAE's dynamic landscape has reshaped my perception of wealth.

If you could give your child or younger self one piece of advice about money, what would that be and why?

Start learning about money as early as possible. Understanding it is the foundation for achieving financial freedom.

What do you value spending money on?

I prioritise quality over quantity in every aspect of my life. I believe in spending money on things that truly add value and stand the test of time, whether it's personal purchases or professional investments. As an entrepreneur, my primary focus right now is on investing in eJaby.

What do you consider splashing out?

To me, splashing out means indulging in something special that brings joy or creates meaningful memories, whether it's a piece of fashion that feels timeless or an extraordinary trip that offers new experiences and quality time with loved ones.

Do you long-term plan your finances, and if so, how?

Absolutely. My long-term strategy revolves around investments and building my startup, eJaby, into a lasting success.

What is your long-term goal or dream which is pegged to your finances?

Achieving financial freedom-the ability to focus on passions without worrying about money.

What is your greatest financial decision?

Building eJaby has been one of my most rewarding financial decisions, both in terms of impact and profitability.

What is your biggest financial regret or loss?

Like any entrepreneur, I've had my share of losses. My regret is not doing enough homework before certain investments.