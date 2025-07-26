La Dame De Pic Dubai Is French In Soul And Regional In Spirit

There's something profoundly humbling about watching a kitchen work in silence‭. ‬Not the kind of silence that feels cold or clinical‭ ‬-‭ ‬but one filled with purpose‭, ‬rhythm‭, ‬and reverence‭.‬

At La Dame de Pic Dubai‭, ‬perched like a jewel atop One&Only One Za'abeel's architectural marvel The Link‭, ‬the silence is the first clue you're somewhere extraordinary‭.‬

This is not just a fine dining restaurant‭. ‬This is a culinary sanctuary‭, ‬a place where time slows down and the art of flavour takes centre stage‭.‬

Opened in February 2024‭, ‬the restaurant is an extension of chef Pic's extraordinary gastronomic lineage‭. ‬Her grandfather‭, ‬André Pic‭, ‬earned three Michelin stars back in 1934‭. ‬Her father‭, ‬Jacques‭, ‬carried the torch until Anne-Sophie Pic‭ ‬-‭ ‬self-taught‭, ‬quietly rebellious‭ ‬-‭ ‬claimed her own trio of stars in 2007‭, ‬becoming the only woman in France to do so‭. ‬Today‭, ‬she holds 11‭ ‬Michelin stars across multiple cities‭. ‬Dubai is her latest canvas‭ ‬-‭ ‬and what a canvas it is‭.‬

Our date meet a Tuesday lunch‭ ‬-‭ ‬the sun was blazing over Dubai's skyline‭ ‬-‭ ‬and I was the first to arrive‭. ‬It's always a gamble‭, ‬being the opening act of a service‭. ‬But not here‭.‬

The hostess greeted me like I'd just returned from a world tour‭, ‬full of warmth and elegance‭. ‬She offered a short tour‭, ‬peppered with stories of the Pic family legacy and the philosophy behind the menu‭. ‬A small note‭: ‬I wasn't offered water until I sat down‭. ‬A missed beat in what is otherwise a symphony of service‭. ‬But I digress‭.‬

We were seated in the lounge‭, ‬and from that moment‭, ‬the world around us paused‭. ‬There was almost no music‭. ‬None was needed‭. ‬The‭ ‬quiet choreography behind the counter‭, ‬the tweezers in motion‭, ‬the plating like brushstrokes‭ ‬-‭ ‬this was the overture‭.‬

Our first dish‭, ‬Local Beans‭, ‬was an ode to restraint and balance‭. ‬Green beans‭, ‬gently glazed with carvi honey‭, ‬sat beside pike roe tarama‭, ‬lemon caviar‭, ‬and pickled wild lavender‭. ‬Clean‭, ‬fresh‭, ‬and unexpected‭ ‬-‭ ‬it was both garden and ocean‭, ‬earth and blossom‭.‬

But the true star was Les Berlingots ASP‭: ‬delicate green pasta parcels filled with 20-month-aged Comté‭, ‬served with peach in clear tomato water infused with coffee and tagette‭ (‬that's Mexican marigold‭, ‬for those without a herbal Rolodex‭). ‬Originally created by Anne-Sophie Pic and thoughtfully adapted with local ingredients‭, ‬this dish is a perfect metaphor for the entire menu‭: ‬French in soul‭, ‬regional in spirit‭, ‬and always guided by emotion‭. ‬A dish that whispers and lingers‭, ‬like perfume on silk‭.‬

For the mains‭, ‬we opted for two classics‭: ‬Black Angus beef and Monkfish‭. ‬The Angus was exactly as it should be‭ ‬-‭ ‬cooked with intent‭, ‬pink at heart‭, ‬melting into itself‭. ‬The monkfish‭, ‬so often a muscular brute‭, ‬arrived buttery and blushing‭, ‬served with the kind of finesse usually reserved for foie gras‭. ‬Both were technically perfect and utterly delicious‭.‬

The interiors are stunning without screaming‭. ‬Think polished bronze‭, ‬curved wood‭, ‬and natural light spilling across soft marble‭.‬‭ ‬It's an elegant‭, ‬French-modernist dream‭ ‬-‭ ‬glamour without glitter‭."

And then came dessert‭. ‬Pineapple Baba‭ ‬-‭ ‬a name that doesn't do it justice‭. ‬Here's the scene‭: ‬a cloud-like baba‭, ‬soaked in chamomile‭, ‬flanked by pineapple sorbet and crowned with pink pepper chantilly‭. ‬It hit‭ ‬every note‭: ‬sweet‭, ‬sharp‭, ‬floral‭, ‬spicy‭. ‬The chamomile calms‭, ‬the juniper stirs‭, ‬the pineapple cuts through with tropical clarity‭. ‬And that pink pepper‭? ‬A flash of flirtation at the end of each bite‭.‬

I do not have a sweet tooth‭. ‬I usually dismiss desserts with a polite‭ ‬“lovely‭, ‬but I'm full”‭. ‬Not here‭. ‬I would have eaten this for breakfast‭, ‬lunch‭, ‬dinner‭ ‬-‭ ‬and whispered sweet nothings to it in between‭. ‬It was that good‭.‬

Service was polished‭, ‬professional‭, ‬and deliciously discreet‭. ‬The team is well-drilled‭, ‬attentive without intrusion‭. ‬

La Dame de Pic Dubai is not about spectacle‭. ‬It doesn't trade in fireworks‭. ‬It doesn't need to‭. ‬Instead‭, ‬it's a quiet storm of technique‭, ‬tenderness‭, ‬and emotional intelligence‭. ‬Every dish is a letter from Pic's heart‭, ‬every course a paragraph in her story‭.‬

The food is deeply considered‭, ‬quietly provocative‭, ‬and executed with total control‭. ‬The baba alone deserves its own Michelin star‭.‬

Hero dish: Pineapple Baba‭. ‬I'd eat it three times a day and still ask for more‭ ‬-‭ ‬ 10/10

Menu curation‭:‬ ‭ ‬Limited in choices for lunch‭ ‬-‭ ‬ 8/10

Culinary Atmosphere‭:‬‭ ‬ There's no music‭, ‬no theatrics‭ ‬-‭ ‬just the hypnotic rhythm of the kitchen and a room that knows when to be quiet so the food can‭ ‬speak‭ ‬-‭ ‬ 8/10

Service‭:‬ Elegant and efficient with just the right touch of discretion‭ ‬- ‭ ‬8/10