La Dame De Pic Dubai Is French In Soul And Regional In Spirit
There's something profoundly humbling about watching a kitchen work in silence. Not the kind of silence that feels cold or clinical - but one filled with purpose, rhythm, and reverence.
At La Dame de Pic Dubai, perched like a jewel atop One&Only One Za'abeel's architectural marvel The Link, the silence is the first clue you're somewhere extraordinary.
This is not just a fine dining restaurant. This is a culinary sanctuary, a place where time slows down and the art of flavour takes centre stage.
Opened in February 2024, the restaurant is an extension of chef Pic's extraordinary gastronomic lineage. Her grandfather, André Pic, earned three Michelin stars back in 1934. Her father, Jacques, carried the torch until Anne-Sophie Pic - self-taught, quietly rebellious - claimed her own trio of stars in 2007, becoming the only woman in France to do so. Today, she holds 11 Michelin stars across multiple cities. Dubai is her latest canvas - and what a canvas it is.
Our date meet a Tuesday lunch - the sun was blazing over Dubai's skyline - and I was the first to arrive. It's always a gamble, being the opening act of a service. But not here.
The hostess greeted me like I'd just returned from a world tour, full of warmth and elegance. She offered a short tour, peppered with stories of the Pic family legacy and the philosophy behind the menu. A small note: I wasn't offered water until I sat down. A missed beat in what is otherwise a symphony of service. But I digress.
We were seated in the lounge, and from that moment, the world around us paused. There was almost no music. None was needed. The quiet choreography behind the counter, the tweezers in motion, the plating like brushstrokes - this was the overture.
Our first dish, Local Beans, was an ode to restraint and balance. Green beans, gently glazed with carvi honey, sat beside pike roe tarama, lemon caviar, and pickled wild lavender. Clean, fresh, and unexpected - it was both garden and ocean, earth and blossom.
But the true star was Les Berlingots ASP: delicate green pasta parcels filled with 20-month-aged Comté, served with peach in clear tomato water infused with coffee and tagette (that's Mexican marigold, for those without a herbal Rolodex). Originally created by Anne-Sophie Pic and thoughtfully adapted with local ingredients, this dish is a perfect metaphor for the entire menu: French in soul, regional in spirit, and always guided by emotion. A dish that whispers and lingers, like perfume on silk.
For the mains, we opted for two classics: Black Angus beef and Monkfish. The Angus was exactly as it should be - cooked with intent, pink at heart, melting into itself. The monkfish, so often a muscular brute, arrived buttery and blushing, served with the kind of finesse usually reserved for foie gras. Both were technically perfect and utterly delicious.
And then came dessert. Pineapple Baba - a name that doesn't do it justice. Here's the scene: a cloud-like baba, soaked in chamomile, flanked by pineapple sorbet and crowned with pink pepper chantilly. It hit every note: sweet, sharp, floral, spicy. The chamomile calms, the juniper stirs, the pineapple cuts through with tropical clarity. And that pink pepper? A flash of flirtation at the end of each bite.
I do not have a sweet tooth. I usually dismiss desserts with a polite “lovely, but I'm full”. Not here. I would have eaten this for breakfast, lunch, dinner - and whispered sweet nothings to it in between. It was that good.
Service was polished, professional, and deliciously discreet. The team is well-drilled, attentive without intrusion.
The interiors are stunning without screaming. Think polished bronze, curved wood, and natural light spilling across soft marble. It's an elegant, French-modernist dream - glamour without glitter.
La Dame de Pic Dubai is not about spectacle. It doesn't trade in fireworks. It doesn't need to. Instead, it's a quiet storm of technique, tenderness, and emotional intelligence. Every dish is a letter from Pic's heart, every course a paragraph in her story.
The food is deeply considered, quietly provocative, and executed with total control. The baba alone deserves its own Michelin star.
Hero dish: Pineapple Baba. I'd eat it three times a day and still ask for more - 10/10
Menu curation: Limited in choices for lunch - 8/10
Culinary Atmosphere: There's no music, no theatrics - just the hypnotic rhythm of the kitchen and a room that knows when to be quiet so the food can speak - 8/10
Service: Elegant and efficient with just the right touch of discretion - 8/10
