Woman Gives Birth Mid-Flight On Air India Express Plane Coming From Muscat

A woman gave birth mid-flight aboard an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Mumbai on Wednesday. The Thai national went into labour mid-air and was assisted by the airline's trained cabin crew and a nurse who happened to be among the passengers.

The crew acted swiftly, drawing on their training to create a secure and calm environment to support the passenger through the delivery. The pilots immediately alerted air taffic control and requested a priority landing in Mumbai, where emergency medical teams and an ambulance were kept on standby.

Upon landing, the mother and her newborn were rushed to a nearby hospital, accompanied by a female airline staff member to ensure continued support and care.

Air India Express praised the seamless coordination between the cockpit crew, cabin crew, ground staff, medical responders, and airport authorities.“This extraordinary moment highlights not only the preparedness of our team but also the spirit of compassion and teamwork that defines Air India Express,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline is also in touch with the Consulate General of Thailand in Mumbai to assist the passenger with her onward journey.

The crew members involved in the delivery included: Capt. Ashish Vaghani and Capt. Faraz Ahmed, senior cabin crew Sneha Naga, cabin crew Aishwarya Shirke, Asiya Khalid, and Muskan Chauhan.

Babies delivered on wheels – A timeline

July 24, 2025 : Baby born on board Air India Express flight

In a rare and heartwarming incident, a healthy baby was born mid-air on an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Mumbai. The delivery was successfully assisted by the airline's trained cabin crew, with timely support from a nurse who happened to be among the passengers onboard.

June 8, 2023 : Mother gives birth on Dubai RTA bus

A miracle happened on a double-decker bus when a Ugandan mother gave birth to a healthy baby while on transit from Dubai to Ajman. It was a natural delivery and both the mother and her newborn were in good health.

January 22, 2023 : Woman travelling to Dubai gives birth mid-air on Emirates flight

The stork delivered good news mid-air about 35,000 feet above sea level on an Emirates flight flying from Japan to Dubai. In an unexpected occurrence, a woman went into labour on flight EK319, flying from Tokyo's Narita International airport to Dubai.

March 15, 2022 : Woman delivers baby in an ambulance on the way to hospital in UAE

A woman in the UAE gave birth to a baby girl inside an ambulance while being rushed to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Ajman. Medics from the National Ambulance team successfully assisted with the delivery en route.

July 26, 2020 : Sharjah woman gives birth to baby girl on the back seat of a moving car

An Egyptian couple in Sharjah had a truly“moving” experience as they welcomed their third child on the way to the hospital. The mother gave birth to a healthy baby girl, weighing 2.6kg, in a moving car while her husband was driving her to Al Zahra Hospital.

February 3, 2022 : Woman gives birth to baby boy during 11-hour transatlantic flight

A pregnant woman, who identified herself as GG, gave birth to a baby boy on a United Airlines flight traveling from Accra, Ghana, to Washington, D.C.

June 6, 2020 : A Filipina gave birth on a special Manila-bound repatriation flight by Philippine Airlines.

April 7, 2019 : A woman on her way to a hospital, delivered the baby in the car in UAE

Medical staff at a Sharjah hospital got an unexpected surprise when a car pulled up directly outside the emergency room. Inside, they found a newborn baby just delivered, crying, and nestled against the mother's chest, wrapped in a blanket.

February 2019 : A woman delivered her baby while travelling on a Trans Jakarta bus.

August 2018 : A group of quick-thinking passengers assisted in the unexpected delivery of a baby born aboard a city bus in St. Paul.

September 2018 : A mother in Texas delivered her fifth child in the front passenger seat of a moving car.

June 2017 : A passenger aboard the flight safely delivered a baby in Jeddah.

October 2016 : Woman gives birth on public bus in Argentina.