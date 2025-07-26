Gulf Countries Welcome France's Recognition Of Palestinian State

Saudi Arabia and fellow Gulf Arab states on Friday welcomed President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that France would recognise the state of Palestine, and urged other countries to follow suit.

Other European Union members have recognised Palestine since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023 but France is the first member of the G7 group of major advanced economies to do so.

Recommended For You

The Saudi foreign ministry said "the kingdom commends this historic decision, which reaffirms the international community's consensus on the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and to establish their independent state".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It called on other countries "that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to take similar positive steps".

Macron said on Thursday that France would formally recognise a Palestinian state during a United Nations meeting in September.

A ministerial-level meeting co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia to discuss a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is planned for later this month.

Qatar, a key mediator in indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas on ending the Gaza war, also welcomed the French move.

Its foreign ministry said the move "constitutes significant support for the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people" and "contributes to advancing prospects for achieving a just and comprehensive peace in the region".

The Kuwaiti foreign ministry said it "commended this significant step".

The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also praised the move.