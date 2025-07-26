Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand Declares Martial Law In 8 Districts Bordering Cambodia

2025-07-26 05:13:25
Thailand declared martial law in eight of its districts bordering Cambodia on Friday, as the countries traded strikes in a second deadly day of clashes.

Apichart Sapprasert, commander of the military's Border Defence Command in the provinces of Chanthaburi and Trat, said in a statement "martial law is now in effect" in seven districts of Chanthaburi and one district of Trat.

