Thailand Declares Martial Law In 8 Districts Bordering Cambodia
Thailand declared martial law in eight of its districts bordering Cambodia on Friday, as the countries traded strikes in a second deadly day of clashes.
Apichart Sapprasert, commander of the military's Border Defence Command in the provinces of Chanthaburi and Trat, said in a statement "martial law is now in effect" in seven districts of Chanthaburi and one district of Trat.
