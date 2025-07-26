Thailand Declares Martial Law In 8 Districts Bordering Cambodia

Thailand declared martial law in eight of its districts bordering Cambodia on Friday, as the countries traded strikes in a second deadly day of clashes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Recommended For You

Apichart Sapprasert, commander of the military's Border Defence Command in the provinces of Chanthaburi and Trat, said in a statement "martial law is now in effect" in seven districts of Chanthaburi and one district of Trat.