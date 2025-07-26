Israel Will Allow Foreign Countries To Drop Aid Into Gaza From Friday
Israeli army radio citing a military official reported that Israel would allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza starting on Friday. AFP has now confirmed that Gaza air drops of aid will resume.
An Israeli military spokesperson did not immediately reply to a Reuters request seeking confirmation.
[With AFP inputs]
