Oman: Injured Hiker Rescued While Mountain Trekking In Salalah

Omani authorities rescued a hiker who sustained injuries while mountain trekking in Salalah.

Rescue and ambulance teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Department in Dhofar Governorate swiftly responded to the emergency on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the rugged terrain surrounding the popular hiking areas of Salalah.

Authorities confirmed that the individual suffered a moderate injury. Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders provided immediate medical assistance before transporting the injured hiker to the hospital for further treatment.

Omani authorities urged outdoor enthusiasts to take necessary precautions and ensure safety measures while engaging in mountain and nature activities, particularly during the Khareef season when trails can become slippery and unpredictable.