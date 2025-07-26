India Issues Travel Advisory For Thailand Amid Rising Tensions With Cambodia

India has issued a travel advisory amid rising tensions near the Thailand-Cambodia border. Both nations clashed for a third day on Saturday, as the death toll from their bloodiest fighting in years rose to 33 and Phnom Penh called for an "immediate ceasefire".

A long-running border dispute erupted into intense conflict involving jets, artillery, tanks and ground troops on Thursday, prompting the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis Friday.

Cambodia's defence ministry said 13 people were now confirmed killed in the fighting, including eight civilians and five soldiers, with 71 people wounded.

The Indian embassy in a statement on X urged travellers to check "updates from Thai official sources". The authority even listed some sources including TAT Newsroom, the local news agency.

Informing Indian citizens, the authority elaborated, "As per Tourism Authority of Thailand places mentioned in the following link are not recommended for travelling".

The locations listed in the link are:

Ubon Ratchathani

. Phu Chong‐Na Yoi National Park (Na Chaluai)

. Kaeng Lamduan (Nam Yuen)

. Chong An Ma Checkpoint (Nam Yuen)

Surin

. Prasat Ta Muen Thom/Tod

. Prasat Ta Kwai

. Prasat Ban Pluang

. Prasat Phum Pon

. Chong Chom

. Phanom Swai Forest Park

. Phanom Dong Rak border zones

Sisaket

. Khao Phra Wihan NP (Pha Mo I Daeng)

. Chong Sa‐ngam

. Border areas near Kantharalak & Phu Sing

Buriram

. Chong Sai Taku

. Ta Phraya NP

. Border zones near Ban Kruat & Lahan Sai

Sa Kaeo

. Ban Khlong Luek Checkpoint & Rong Kluea Market

. Prasat Sdok Kok Thom

. Border zones near Aranyaprathet & Khlong Hat

Chanthaburi

. Ban Laem & Ban Phat Kad checkpoints

. Border zones near Pong Nam Ron & Soi Dao

Trat

. Ban Hat Lek, Ban Muen Dan & Ban Ma Muang checkpoints