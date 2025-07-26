I Can Promise To Be A Different Fighter: Mohammad Yahya

Mohammad Yahya is preparing for what could be the most defining moment of his fighting career as the Emirati fighter eyes his first win in UFC.

On July 26, inside Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, Yahya will enter the Octagon for his third UFC appearance. But more than another fight, this bout marks a reckoning. For Yahya, the first and only Emirati to compete in the UFC, the matchup against American striker Steven Nguyen is a chance to validate 16 years of blood, sweat, and perseverance.

"I have nothing to lose anymore," Yahya tells Khaleej Times. "This fight, it's about proving to myself that I belong here. The other fights were just setbacks."

It has been a difficult road so far in the world's premier MMA promotion. Yahya made his UFC debut in October 2023 at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, facing off against Trevor Peek. That night, the pressure of a sold-out UFC pay-per-view card, heightened expectations, and debut nerves weighed heavily. He lost by unanimous decision. His second fight, in August 2024, ended even more painfully: a first-round TKO loss after he fractured his shin while checking a kick in the first 30 seconds.

"I couldn't move in my last fight," he explains. "I checked one of his kicks early and fractured my shinbone. Since then, I've just been focused on improving my footwork and training."

That injury set the tone for a year-long rebuild. Yahya didn't just heal. He evolved. He switched divisions, moving from lightweight to featherweight, and brought on new coaches. Most notably, he added a Dagestani coach to his corner, someone from the camps of legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Training with someone from Khabib's team has brought a new layer of strategy and discipline," Yahya says. "I feel a lot faster, leaner, and honestly, stronger. I was carrying dead weight before. This feels like the division I'm meant to be in."

Yahya sounds like someone who's endured enough doubt and pain to finally arrive with self-belief. And yet, as he prepares for Steven Nguyen, he acknowledges the stakes have never been higher. Another loss could mean the end of his UFC tenure. But the pressure that once rattled him no longer looms.

This shift in mindset marks a turning point. But it isn't just about personal redemption. As the sole Emirati in the UFC, Yahya is a torchbearer for a generation of local fighters. His journey from teenage hopeful to international competitor reflects the evolution of MMA in the UAE, from nonexistent to world-class.

"When I started at 14, there were no MMA events here. No gyms. Nothing," he recalls. "But now? Abu Dhabi hosts the biggest UFC cards, supports amateur and youth development, and our rulers have invested so much in the sport. It's become the hub for MMA in the region."

He beams when speaking about the UAE's growing fight culture; multiple octagons at youth events, international jiu-jitsu tournaments, and local promotions feeding into global organisations. For Yahya, this isn't just his fight. It's his country's, too.

"Raising the UAE flag in the UFC has always been my dream," he says. "Winning in my homeland means everything to me."

That sense of duty is both a burden and a gift. Yahya receives messages from young Emirati fans who see him as a symbol of hope. Many were heartbroken after his previous defeats. And their disappointment cuts deep.

"Some of the messages made me sad that I didn't win," he says. “That I didn't get the win for them and give them the outcome they wanted after all their support. But hopefully this time I'll make up to everyone."

That chance will come against Steven Nguyen, a skilled striker and newcomer. Yahya respects the challenge. Both fighters will be fighting for their first win in the UFC.

"This is the UFC. Everyone here is the best, or else they wouldn't be in this organisation. I'm not taking him lightly," he says. "But I'm very confident in my skills and that I'll out with the W."

When asked what reward he's planned for himself after the fight, his answer is humble: another training camp.

"I'm thinking of going to Thailand," he says. "Enjoy the beaches there, but it will be a training camp holiday."

As the conversation winds down, we ask him what message he wants to send to the fans who will watch him on July 26.

His response is clear: "I can promise to be a different athlete. Different Person. Different fighter. This is going to be my best performance ever. I've been working hard and ticking all the boxes. So I have no excuse not to win. The rest is up to God, Inshallah.”