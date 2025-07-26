Will UAE Host Asia Cup In September? Cricket Board Officials Clarify Khaleej Times

The announcement on Asia Cup is set to happen in a few days time, according to the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia. The statement came after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) held its annual meeting in Dhaka today (July 24).

The statement comes amid recent reports by some Indian and local media outlets, claiming that the UAE is set to host the Asia Cup 2025 in September. However, no official confirmation has come from either the ACC or BCCI, who are the hosting nation this year.

UAE is likely to play host as political tensions remain rife between India and Pakistan. The current scenario restricts travel of the Men in Blue and Green to either nation. The Gulf nation has often hosted ICC tournaments, including T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup, aside from also hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier in the day, ACC President Mohsin Naqvi addressed the media after the meeting.“A decision regarding the Asia Cup will be announced shortly,” Naqvi stated.“Talks with the Indian Cricket Board are ongoing."

All 25 member countries participated in the event.

There has been much speculation over the hosting rights of the 2025 edition, with India originally named as the host. However, tensions between cricket boards, particularly between Pakistan and India, have kept the matter unresolved.

Naqvi added that additional discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on various topics are also ongoing, and more updates will follow soon. "Please wait for the official announcement,” he concluded.