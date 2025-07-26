Crawley, Duckett Lead England Recovery After Pant's Heroics

A superb 166-run opening partnership between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett lead England's recovery on day two of the fourth Test against India, the hosts 225-2 at the close of play on Thursday, trailing the tourists by 133 runs.

A gutsy half century from the injured Rishabh Pant helped India post 358 in their first innings, with England captain Ben Stokes' first five-wicket Test haul in eight years helping see off the tourists' tail.

Crawley and Duckett moved at a rapid rate before tea to eat into India's total as England's reply got under way, but neither could convert their impressive starts into centuries, the pair falling for 84 and 94 respectively in the evening session.

Joe Root and Ollie Pope survived several close calls to see England through to the close, putting the hosts in with a chance of sealing victory in the five-match series with one test to spare.

Earlier, Pant was the hero as India made 358 in their first innings.

Pant retired hurt on Wednesday trying an audacious reverse scoop shot and went to hospital for scans, with India's cricket board later saying he could not wicketkeep for the rest of the match but would be available to bat.

After England removed Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur in the morning session, Pant received a standing ovation as he limped down the steps and onto the field, helping see India through to lunch on day two on 321-6.

Running between the wickets was difficult, but Pant, effectively on one leg, pulled out the big shots in the afternoon session, slogging Jofra Archer for six before moving past fifty, his 19th in Test cricket, with another boundary.

After Stokes had removed Washington Sundar for 27 and debutant Anshul Kamboj without scoring, Archer ended Pant's resistance, sending the injured wicketkeeper's off stump flying having battled to his courageous 54.