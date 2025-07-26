Messi Suspended For One Match After Skipping MLS All-Star Game Khaleej Times
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba have been suspended after the duo skipped Major League Soccer's All-Star game earlier this week, the league said Friday.
MLS said in a statement Messi and Alba would be unavailable for Saturday's clash against FC Cincinnati "due to their absence" at this week's All-Star showpiece.Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club's next match," the league said in a brief statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment