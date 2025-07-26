Messi Suspended For One Match After Skipping MLS All-Star Game Khaleej Times

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba have been suspended after the duo skipped Major League Soccer's All-Star game earlier this week, the league said Friday.

MLS said in a statement Messi and Alba would be unavailable for Saturday's clash against FC Cincinnati "due to their absence" at this week's All-Star showpiece.

"Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club's next match," the league said in a brief statement.