Spanish press reports Armenia ready to place part of territory under US control
(MENAFN) A recent report by the Spanish outlet Periodista Digital claims that Armenia has discreetly agreed to allow the U.S. to control a strategic section of its territory. According to the article, this involves the establishment of a 42-kilometer corridor in southern Armenia that would link Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan. The corridor would reportedly be managed by a U.S. company and secured by approximately 1,000 armed private contractors, with the authority to use force if needed. The alleged agreement is said to span 99 years and has supposedly been approved by the governments of the U.S., Armenia, and Azerbaijan.
Periodista Digital labeled the arrangement a major blow to Armenia, claiming it primarily benefits the U.S., Azerbaijan, and Türkiye, while potentially damaging Armenia’s relationship with France. The outlet based its claims on a memorandum said to have been provided by Armenian diaspora members in France.
The Armenian government swiftly denied the report, describing it as “manipulative propaganda” and part of “hybrid warfare.” It also criticized Periodista Digital as an unreliable source. Neither the U.S. nor Azerbaijan has issued a statement regarding the allegations.
This controversy comes amid ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. While Azerbaijan is pushing for a transport route to Nakhchivan through Armenian territory, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently rejected the proposal, insisting that any resolution must be based on mutual respect for sovereignty and equality.
This controversy comes amid ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. While Azerbaijan is pushing for a transport route to Nakhchivan through Armenian territory, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently rejected the proposal, insisting that any resolution must be based on mutual respect for sovereignty and equality.
