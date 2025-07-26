India's Leading Real Estate Developer, Casagrand, To Deliver First UAE Project In Dubai Island

Casagrand, one of India's fastest-growing real estate brands, has announced its strategic entry into the UAE.

The company's first premium residential project on Dubai Islands is expected to be officially announced soon. This foray into the international market is part of Casagrand's long-term vision to expand into high-potential real estate destinations, setting the stage for a new chapter of developments outside India.

Established in 2003, Casagrand has evolved over the past two decades into a market-leading real estate powerhouse with a strong presence across South India. The developer has over 160 projects, 53 million sq. ft. of living spaces, and a customer base of more than 55,000 families.

Having built projects in cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad, Casagrand is now setting its sights on the UAE. The company is looking at land parcels across key growth communities and masterplans, and is expected to develop over 6 million sq. ft. of premium residential and mixed-use developments in the UAE over the next 3 years.

With the first launch strategically located in Dubai Islands-an emerging destination celebrated for its expansive waterfronts, tourism potential, and premium connectivity-Casagrand's debut project is set to capitalize on one of Dubai's most ambitious growth corridors. The development aligns with the UAE's broader strategy of attracting long-term foreign investment and enhancing liveability through world-class infrastructure and urban planning. As part of its global expansion, Casagrand continues to identify high-potential markets, and Dubai Islands-supported by government initiatives like the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan-offers an unmatched proposition of lifestyle, location, and future value.

“Our entry into the UAE is an exciting moment for all of us at Casagrand,” said Arun MN, founder and managing director of Casagrand.“Over the last 22 years, Casagrand has built a track record of delivering high-quality projects on time and with precision. We want to bring this experience and approach to this market, which is one of the leading real estate destinations in the world. We believe the UAE's visionary leadership, investor-friendly policies, and vibrant cosmopolitan lifestyle present the perfect environment for our next phase of growth.”

Casagrand's expansion into the UAE is to embrace the future of real estate and continue to scale up the experience of the past two decades. Casagrand's upcoming projects in the UAE will feature resort-style living, intelligent layouts, and world-class amenities designed for end-users as well as investors seeking high returns in a thriving real estate market.