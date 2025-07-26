Du Reports A Stellar Net Profit Expansion In Q2 2025 With A 25.1% Year-Over-Year Growth

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) on Thursday reported that its second quarter revenues increased by 8.6 per cent year-over-year reaching Dh3.9 billion,, reflecting strong performance across all business segments and solidifying our market position.

Mobile revenues climbed by 7.7 per cent year-over-year to Dh1.7 billion reflecting sustained growth in du's customer base. The optimised use of digital and retail channels also enhanced customer acquisition and engagement, further fuelling revenue momentum.

Recommended For You

Fixed revenues rose by 10.1 per cent year-over-year reaching Dh1.1 billion mainly driven by the ongoing expansion in Home Wireless and Fibre customer base. Du witnessed encouraging traction in the SME segment, along with increased adoption of Office Wireless solutions-further cementing its position as a trusted partner for connectivity and productivity.

Other revenues recorded an 8.8 per cent year-over-year growth to Dh1.1 billion buoyed by higher inbound roaming and interconnection revenues-reflecting du's expanded Mobile base, higher handset sale, and growth in ICT revenues in line with its strategic ambition to broaden revenue streams beyond traditional connectivity.

In recognition of these financial results, the Board has approved an interim cash dividend of Dh0.24 per share, representing an increase of 20 per cent year-over-year.

Subscriber base increased 10.8 per cent in mobile and 12.0 per cent in fixed, reflecting positive market dynamics and good level of customer acquisition.

Malek Al Malek, du chairman, said:“Our strong performance in the first half of 2025 reflects the effective delivery of our focused strategy, underpinned by a favourable economic environment and sustained commitment to business excellence. The Board is confident in management's customer-centric and agile approach, which reinforces du's leadership in driving innovation and adaptability. Through partnerships with global technology leaders, we are enabling sovereign hyperscale cloud and AI services from UAE-based data centres. We continue to ensure disciplined capital allocation and sustained long-term value creation for our shareholders. Reflecting our robust first-half results and continued confidence in du's future prospects, the Board has approved an interim dividend per share of 24 fils, underlining our enduring commitment to shareholder returns.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO commented:“Our second quarter financial results showcased impressive performance, fuelled by the meticulous execution of our strategy and consistent growth across every aspect of our operations. We achieved double digit growth in both our mobile and fixed subscriber base, underscoring our market leadership and brand strength. We advanced our network coverage and enhanced our connectivity offering with the commercial rollout of 5G Advanced. Our fibre infrastructure also expanded significantly, supporting long-term demand for high-speed connectivity. We launched the UAE's first sovereign hyperscale cloud platform, the National Hypercloud, and made advances in deploying our hyperscale data centre in collaboration with Microsoft, positioning us at the forefront of secure, AI-ready digital infrastructure.

In Q2, du's mobile customer base grew by 10.8 per cent year-over-year, reaching 9.1 million subscribers, representing 893,000 net-additions year-over-year. Postpaid rose 9.8 per cent year-over-year to 1.9 million customers supported by strong momentum in the enterprise segment. Prepaid grew by 11.1 per cent to 7.3 million subscribers, reflecting the continuous success of the Alo brand among blue-collar workers and the expansion of retail presence in underserved areas, as well as a solid tourist activity.