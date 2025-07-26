UAE: What Counts As Cheating? Coldplay's Viral Concert Moment Sparks Debate

Emotional cheating, flirty DMs, synced devices and digital receipts, infidelity no longer hides behind closed doors. In the UAE, where adultery remains a criminal offence under specific conditions, the question of what constitutes cheating is becoming more complex in the digital age.

The conversation was reignited online after a viral video from a Coldplay concert showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron hugging the company's HR Chief in the audience. The clip, captured on the Jumbotron, gained traction as viewers connected the dots that the two in the video were, in fact, married, but not to each other, sparking debate across social media platforms about infidelity, emotional affairs, and what counts as cheating in the digital age.

“Adultery is still a criminal offence under UAE Penal Code when it involves a married person engaging in a sexual relationship outside marriage,” said Samara Iqbal, solicitor and founder of Aramas International Lawyer.

However, she noted that prosecution today requires a formal complaint from the spouse; authorities no longer pursue such cases automatically. The bar for criminal proof is high, often needing an admission, physical evidence, or eyewitness testimony.“Consistent digital communication may support a case, but rarely stands alone,” she explained.

When it comes to emotional affairs or online flirtation, these don't meet the legal threshold for criminal adultery, but they can still influence outcomes in family courts.“They may affect custody, alimony, or moral compensation in divorce cases,” Iqbal says.

Messages or photos may support a case, but are rarely sufficient on their own to prove adultery in criminal court. Importantly, digital content must be obtained lawfully; otherwise, it may be dismissed or even expose the accuser to legal trouble.“Because of the sensitive nature of these cases, and the risks of defamation or violating cybercrime laws, it's always best to seek legal advice before submitting personal evidence,” Iqbal added.

Outside the courtroom, many couples are also grappling with how infidelity is defined in day-to-day life. The emotional impact of online flirtation, secret conversations or digital closeness is increasingly being recognised, even when no physical boundaries are crossed.

Alla Rakhmatullina, dating coach and founder of Dating Day, said the digital age has reshaped how people perceive betrayal.“Cheating is no longer just physical. It's about attention and emotional investment,” she said.

Online interactions, from repeated story views to flirty messages, may seem harmless to some, but feel deeply inappropriate to others.“Watching someone's stories consistently or liking certain posts can trigger feelings of betrayal,” she added.“And often, emotional affairs hurt more than physical ones.”

She noted that digital behaviour, even without physical contact, can feel like a serious breach of trust, especially when it's hidden or secretive. "The betrayal lies not just in the act, but in the secrecy behind it. If someone's investing emotional energy, time, or vulnerability into someone else, that can feel just as violating."

Rakhmatullina has seen many couples struggle over what she calls“micro-cheating”, subtle patterns of engagement on social media that one partner may dismiss but the other sees as a red flag.“There's a growing need for couples to proactively define their own boundaries. What feels okay to one person may be completely unacceptable to another. And those mismatched expectations are where resentment builds.”

Psychologist Nashwa Tantawy, managing director of Nafsology Psychology Center, also said digital tools have not only facilitated infidelity but also changed how it starts and unfolds.“Most of the infidelity cases I see either begin online or escalate through digital channels,” she said.

From dating apps to comment sections, she said casual interactions can evolve into emotional or physical affairs, often without intent. And when discovered, the emotional impact is significant.“The betrayal is often experienced like trauma. In some cases, the symptoms resemble post-traumatic stress disorder,” she says.

In therapy, the focus begins with acknowledging pain, rebuilding trust, and setting clear boundaries.“We often see couples sharing passwords, live locations, or creating new agreements to move forward,” she explained. But she emphasizes that no unmet need justifies cheating.“There are always healthier ways to express dissatisfaction or disconnect.”