UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Russian President Over Plane Crash Victims

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin, over the victims of the of the plane crash in Tynda, Amur Region .

A passenger plane carrying 49 people crashed in Russia's far eastern region of Amur on July 24. All 49 aboard the plane are dead, according to Russian news agency TASS.

The aircraft, a twin-engine Antonov-24 operated by Angara Airlines, was headed to the town of Tynda from the city of Blagoveshchensk when it disappeared from radar , regional governor Vassily Orlov said on Telegram.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent similar words of sympathy to the Russian President.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) in a statement also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and to the Russian government and people "over this painful loss".