Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Russian President Over Plane Crash Victims


2025-07-26 05:11:46
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin, over the victims of the of the plane crash in Tynda, Amur Region .

A passenger plane carrying 49 people crashed in Russia's far eastern region of Amur on July 24. All 49 aboard the plane are dead, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Recommended For You

The aircraft, a twin-engine Antonov-24 operated by Angara Airlines, was headed to the town of Tynda from the city of Blagoveshchensk when it disappeared from radar , regional governor Vassily Orlov said on Telegram.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, also sent similar words of sympathy to the Russian President.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) in a statement also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and to the Russian government and people "over this painful loss".

MENAFN26072025000049011007ID1109844237

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search