Sharjah To Sell Special Vehicle Number Plates With Emirates Auction Soon

Special vehicle number plates of Category 3 will soon be sold by Emirates Auction, as Sharjah Police announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the firm on Friday.

The company will act as an authorised agent to market and sell distinguished vehicle plate numbers in the Sharjah, through electronic or public auctions.

The agreement was signed by Maj-Gen Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Omar Al Manaei, Executive Director of Emirates Auction, in the presence of Brig-Gen Omar Al Ghazal, Director-General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support, along with a number of officials. This step highlights the commitment of both parties to providing innovative traffic services that enhance customer satisfaction.

Maj-Gen Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer affirmed that the signing of this agreement aligns with Sharjah Government's strategic direction and vision to develop smart services and create effective solutions that meet customer needs and keep pace with the best approved systems and applications.