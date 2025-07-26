Sharjah To Sell Special Vehicle Number Plates With Emirates Auction Soon
Special vehicle number plates of Category 3 will soon be sold by Emirates Auction, as Sharjah Police announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the firm on Friday.
The company will act as an authorised agent to market and sell distinguished vehicle plate numbers in the Sharjah, through electronic or public auctions.Recommended For You
The agreement was signed by Maj-Gen Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Omar Al Manaei, Executive Director of Emirates Auction, in the presence of Brig-Gen Omar Al Ghazal, Director-General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support, along with a number of officials. This step highlights the commitment of both parties to providing innovative traffic services that enhance customer satisfaction.
Maj-Gen Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer affirmed that the signing of this agreement aligns with Sharjah Government's strategic direction and vision to develop smart services and create effective solutions that meet customer needs and keep pace with the best approved systems and applications.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment