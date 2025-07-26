'Our Childhood Hero': UAE Fans Mourn Death Of Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan

Wrestling fans in the UAE are mourning the loss of Hulk Hogan, one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling, who died on Thursday at the age of 71. For many residents, especially those who grew up watching wrestling in the 1980s and 90s, Hogan was more than just an athlete - he was a strength, drama, and entertainment.

“He was our childhood hero,” said Haidar, a 42-year-old Sharjah resident who has been a wrestling fan since the age of 10.“The way he entered the ring, with that music, the red and yellow bandana, tearing his shirt apart. It gave us goosebumps every time.”

Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, died at a Florida hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. Known for his larger-than-life personality and his 24-inch biceps, Hogan helped make wrestling a global sensation. His popularity extended far beyond America and the UAE, along with other countries in Asia.

“In the 90s, we would gather in front of the TV every Sunday and Monday noon and evening to watch him,” said Haider.“There was no internet or social media back then. Hogan was the superstar we all talked about in school. We would try to mimic his moves without hurting each other.”

For many, watching wrestling became a ritual that bonded friends, families, and entire neighbourhoods.

“I remember rushing home from school every Monday, throwing my bag aside, grabbing lunch, and switching on the TV,” said Fahad Sheikh, a 35-year-old resident of Arjan.“WWE was everything. One Monday, it was raining and school was closed, so all my friends from the building came over. We sat together, shouting at the screen as Hogan fought. It's one of my happiest childhood memories.”

Fans also recalled their favourite moments like Hogan's historic body slam of Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III, or his epic clash with The Rock in 2002.

“I was just 12 years old then, and we had waited for this clash for weeks,” added Fahad.“All of my cousins gathered at our place, including our father and elder brothers, to witness the showdown.”

Among the many fans who remember Hogan is Jose Francisco, a 39-year-old Filipino expat in Dubai, who recalled waking up in the early hours back home just to catch Hogan on TV.

“I grew up in Cebu, and WWE used to air around 8 or 9 in the morning, Philippine time,” said Jose.“We would skip Sunday mass sometimes just to watch it live. I remember once, I pretended to be sick just so I wouldn't miss Hulk Hogan's match. My parents were furious later, but it was worth it.”

Jose recalled dressing up in a WWE starts during a school talent show in 1995.“I wrapped a yellow towel around my head like a bandana and tore an old T-shirt on stage. I got the loudest cheers that day,” he said.

Hogan was inducted twice into the WWE Hall of Fame and is widely considered one of the most influential wrestlers in history.