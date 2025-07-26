UAE: Meet Teen Gifted Land By Fujairah Ruler 4 Years Ago, Now Known As 'The Little Farmer'

From rare Emirati date varieties to bold experiments with tropical fruits, the 9th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival put a spotlight on the UAE's growing spirit of agricultural innovation - one rooted in tradition but reaching toward the future.

At the heart of this transformation is 17-year-old Sultan Ali Al-Khuzaymi, affectionately known as 'The Little Farmer'.

At just 13, he received a plot of land as a gift from Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the Ruler of Fujairah. Since then, Sultan has cultivated a vibrant blend of traditional crops and experimental varieties, including lemons, figs, dates, and a unique palm tree of his own design.

"One variety is gaining special attention for its unique qualities locally known as 'Bahri'. The term doesn't refer to a specific type of date, but rather to a feature: dates with a noticeably large seed inside. In simple terms, Bahri means 'with a seed'," explained Sultan.

Now a recent high school graduate, Sultan plans to study agricultural engineering at UAE University.“This is just the beginning,” he said, expressing his ambition to fuse Emirati heritage with modern techniques and imported varieties.

Making every land count

But Sultan isn't the only farmer making waves at this year's festival. Also capturing attention is Muhammad Al-Saadi, a seasoned farmer from the mountainous village of Nahwa. Over the years, he has quietly transformed turned his small, scattered plots into a hub of crop experimentation.

Al-Saadi's farm, known locally for cultivating rare date varieties like Alwan and Khashkar, alongside Egyptian Zaghloul palms, has become a testing ground for crops seldom in the region, including moringa, Pakistani mangoes, figs, and the fast-growing papaya, also known as 'fefay'.

Despite the limited space, Al-Saadi makes every metre count. By propagating a single offshoot into dozens, he not only boosts his farm's output but shares them with other farmers, helping diversify and strengthen the region's agricultural landscape.

For Al-Saadi, farming is as much about community as it is abut cultivation. Collaborating with farmers across the region, Al Saadi regularly trades offshoots and seeds, testing imported crops for adaptability and quality.

His standout success? Moringa - a fast-growing, resilient, multi-purpose tree that, as he says,“comes right back” after cutting, making it perfect for small-scale farms.

'Not about dates anymore'

The Al Dhaid festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), was scheduled for its official inauguration on July 24 and will continue until July 27.

New competition categories were introduced, including regional exclusives for Al Dhaid and the central region, which expands the event's reach, according to Director-General Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi.

Farmers will compete across several categories, including popular date types like Khneizi, Khalas, and Shishi, along with two elite classes: the 'General Al Dhaid Elite Dates' and the 'Special Al Dhaid Elite Dates', reserved specifically for farmers from the Northern Emirates.

“It's not just about dates anymore,” said Al Awadi.“We've added lemons, figs, and other fruits to promote broader agricultural development and food security.”

Educational workshops held by the Chamber's Youth Council, the Sharjah Youth Council, and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment are also helping farmers improve production and share sustainable practices.

With more than 40 varieties of local dates and fruits on display, the Al Dhaid Date Festival has become more than just an agricultural showcase. It is now a testament to the UAE's next generation of farmers: young, resilient, and rooted in both tradition and change.