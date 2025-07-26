Big Ticket E-Draw: Water Salesman Among Four Expats To Win Dh50,000 Each

Four lucky expats - three Indians and a Bangladeshi - took home Dh50,000 each in the Big Ticket e-draw this week.

A water salesman, a safety officer and a purchase officer were among the lucky winners this week.

Bangladesh's Mohammad Khorsed Alam, a water salesman, who has been living in Sharjah for the past four years while his family remains back home, purchased a Big Ticket entry for the first time as part of a group of 20 people.

“I'm really happy to hear about my win, and I plan to split the prize money among my group,” the 22-year-old said.

When asked if he would continue purchasing from Big Ticket, he simply replied,“Yes.” His advice to others is to take a chance, as anything is possible with a bit of luck.

Ajai Krishnakumar Jayan, a 32-year-old purchase officer from Kerala, who has been living in Dubai for the past seven years, first heard about Big Ticket through social media a year ago. Since then, he has been purchasing tickets occasionally as part of a group of 10 friends.

“When Bouchra called to inform me about the win, I was so excited that I could barely speak, I just didn't know what to say! I plan to split the prize money among my group and use my share to continue purchasing Big Ticket entries. My advice to others is to give it a try, you never know when your luck might strike.”

Sameer Ahmed, a 39-year-old safety officer from Hyderabad, currently living in Saudi Arabia for the past 15 years while his family remains back home, discovered Big Ticket through a promotional video on YouTube three months ago. He created an account and has been purchasing tickets on his own ever since. Sameer also took part in the ongoing bundle offer, which granted him 3 tickets. His lucky win came from the free ticket.

“To believe that my luck paid off in just three months is an indescribable feeling. I feel truly blessed, happy, and grateful to Big Ticket. With the prize money, I plan to bring my family to live with me in Saudi Arabia and pay off some existing loans. Big Ticket has brought me good fortune, so I'll definitely continue participating.”

He also shared that he's forwarded his winning video to all his friends and is actively encouraging them to start taking part and try their luck.

Hailing from India, Sushmita purchased two tickets and received one additional ticket free as part of the ongoing bundle offer. It was the free ticket, number 277-044870, that secured her win. She was overjoyed upon hearing the news.

With three weekly e-draws already wrapped up, the final week remains before the grand prize draw takes place live in Abu Dhabi on August 3.

And that night, it won't be just one winner, six additional lucky participants will each walk away with a consolation cash prize of Dh50,000.