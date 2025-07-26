Dubai Chocolate Products In UAE Free From Salmonella Contamination: Ministry

UAE authorities have affirmed that the hugely popular Dubai chocolate products available in the country are free from salmonella contamination. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has issued a clarification after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning regarding a chocolate spread over concerns of potential salmonella contamination.

The ministry said that the product, Spread Pistachio CaCao Cream With Kadayef by the brand Emek, "which is produced outside the country and is not available in local markets, is being promoted as a chocolate inspired by the flavours of Dubai chocolate."

"The well-known Dubai chocolate , available in its various forms in the country's markets, is free from salmonella contamination. This clarification comes in light of a statement issued by the US Food and Drug Administration, which clarified that the product is limited to the American markets," the statement read.

"The Ministry notes that the warning indicates that the product is being marketed as one of the 'Dubai chocolate' products, emphasizing that this product, manufactured outside the country, is inspired by the same well-known flavors of 'Dubai chocolate', which is the commonly recognized name for products from FIX Dessert Chocolatier (a brand that originated in Dubai and is renowned for offering premium chocolate with distinctive flavours inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine) and adheres to the highest safety and quality standards," it added.

"The Ministry reaffirms its ongoing commitment to monitoring food safety and ensuring the protection of consumer health through continuous coordination with all relevant entities," it concluded.

Last week, US-based specialty retailer World Market recalled a batch of the product Emek Spread Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadayef over concerns of salmonella contamination. The FDA published the announcement, updating the risk level to Class I, their highest level. The products were distributed between June 11 to July 9, 2025.